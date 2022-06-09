“He just said Draymond Green’s kid is ugly as h***!”: Nick Wright and his poorly worded tweet about the Warriors forward’s son is under a lot of fire

Nick Wright is known for ludicrous statements, his sports takes are good but it does not justify his comments on Draymond’s son.

As a reporter and a journalist, you can say a lot of bad stuff about athletes and teams without getting too much slack for it. However, there is a line you shouldn’t cross. That line is going after the family.

Nick Wright can slander and call out Draymond Green as much as he wants. However, attacking him for bringing his son to the press conference is not warranted.

His poorly worded tweet is drawing a lot of criticism. From both sides. The kind of people that think this is straight-up slander and the other ones who understand what he is trying to say.

— nick wright (@getnickwright) June 9, 2022

Did Nick Wright call Draymond’s kid ugly? or did he mean not to use him as a shield?

As usual, Twitter dot com is torn apart. On one side people think Nick is slandering Draymond’s kid and calling him names. We think it is just a poorly worded tweet.

he just said Draymond kid ugly as hell https://t.co/lLJMvTV4Iy — 📬 (@6ixIn6) June 9, 2022

So what you tryna say about Draymond’s son?👀 https://t.co/VeUgavu004 — Papài Grande㊙️ (@WarmiiiTUpChris) June 9, 2022

On the other end of the spectrum, Nick means to say that one should not bring around kids to take the attention away from them. He wants Draymond to face the music.

Damn this really a poorly worded tweet LOL https://t.co/nE5ilLgAQK — . (@IovelsX) June 9, 2022

We think Draymond will address it. On his podcast. Stay tuned to hear what the Warriors forward has to say about his 2-3-4 stat line.

