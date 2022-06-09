Miscellaneous

“He just said Draymond Green’s kid is ugly as h***!”: Nick Wright and his poorly worded tweet about the Warriors forward’s son is under a lot of fire

Nick Wright is known for ludicrous statements, his sports takes are good but it does not justify his comments on Draymond's son.
Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

