Draymond Green Points Out How LeBron James’ Early Season Absence Threatens ‘One of the Greatest Streaks’ in NBA History

This past week, LeBron James finally made his long-awaited return to basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers. The league’s all-time leading scorer had missed the first 14 games of the season due to sciatica. That isn’t an easy ailment to overcome, yet James didn’t look like anything except his usual self. It’s great that LeBron is back on the court, but all this time off the court could have a detrimental impact on one of his legendary ongoing streaks.

It seems that James’ name is somewhere among every NBA record. The 21-time All-Star’s season debut allowed him to snatch another record under his belt. He became the first player in NBA history to play 23 seasons. Before James recently took the record, Hall-of-Fame guard Vince Carter was the leader with 22 seasons.

James’ longevity is something everyone is aware of. We rarely see players hold a roster spot in their 40s, let alone continue to be dominant. At this stage of his career, these records don’t mean much. LeBron’s priority remains winning NBA championships.

Regardless, no player would turn down the possibility of adding more accolades to their resume. James may be behind the 8-ball, but he still has enough time to formulate an All-NBA calibre season. Unfortunately, his early-season absence may turn out to bite him later on.

“I think one interesting thing that comes of Bron missing the first 14 games of the season is that he can only miss three more games and still make an All-NBA team,” Draymond Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “Bron has made an All-NBA team each of the last 21 seasons. So you’re talking one of the most incredible streaks in NBA history.”

Ever since James’ sophomore season, he has been a member of an All-NBA team. Things are tricky this year due to the NBA’s recent mandate, which requires players to suit up in 65 games to be eligible for individual awards.

This isn’t like the 2020-21 season, where LeBron can earn All-NBA honors while only playing in 45 games. As a result, LeBron will have to play in 64 of the Lakers’ 67 remaining games. Considering the Lakers’ caution with ensuring James’ availability for the postseason, the likelihood of him meeting the 65-game threshold is not that high.

James has proven time after time that he can overcome doubters. However, Draymond Green isn’t sure if this hill is one LeBron will be able to climb.

“I can’t imagine the Lakers are going to play LeBron in all the back-to-backs. It seems as if we’re going to see the end of one of the greatest streaks in NBA history,” Green proclaimed.

If this turns out to be the end of the streak, what a ride it was. If LeBron somehow puts together an All-NBA season while meeting the game requirement, it will only enhance his legacy. Either way, all NBA fans can do is sit back and enjoy the show.