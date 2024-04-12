“Congrats Champ!”: Stephen Curry Celebrates MiLaysia Fulwiley’s NCAA Championship With South Carolina

The journey of NCAA icon Caitlin Clark has come to a bitter end, as the Hawkeyes crashed out in the Championship game of this year’s March Madness tournament. Clark and Iowa would lose to South Carolina, 87-75 during Monday’s contest. The game cemented South Carolina’s perfect 39-0 run this season, closing out the season in perfect form. South Carolina might be back for action next year as well, as the program has yet another generational talent on their roster in MiLaysia Fulwiley. The 5’10 freshman has dazzled the entire country with her freaky finishes and otherworldly athleticism to boot. Fulwiley even featured in the tournament finals, scoring 9 points, grabbing 4 rebounds, and dishing out 4 assists, in just 18 minutes of play per ESPN.

Fulwiley’s performance caught Stephen Curry’s attention, as the NBA superstar signed the 19-year-old to a NIL brand contract. As a result. Fulwiley becomes the first collegiate athlete to become a Curry brand player.

The South Carolina guard even got heavy promotion from Curry, who partnered up with Underarmour to launch multiple billboards congratulating Fulwiley for her success at the collegiate level. There have been over 10 billboards reported so far, with most of them being limited to Columbia, South Carolina.

MiLaysia has been playing very well for South Carolina this past year, having averaged 11,7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2,2 assists, per ESPN. The freshman has shown flashes of serious potential already and is already looking like one of the best young prospects around. With that in mind, the Curry Brand may have just pulled off something very advantageous for their future, with this signing.

Fulwiley will be returning to South Carolina for her sophomore season as Coach Dawn Staley still sees deficiencies in her star guards’ game.

Curry Brand and Woman’s Basketball

Fulwiley’s NIL deal with Curry brand is just the beginning of what Stephen Curry wants to do in the female side of his sport. The Warriors guard has been very vocal about his love for women’s basketball and has even shouted out players such as Caitlin Clark and Azzi Fudd of UConn.

Fudd actually became the first athlete to sign with Curry, but Fudd wasn’t signed to Curry’s basketball venture with Underarmour, choosing to sign with Curry’s off-court brand SC30. Curry even had high praise for Fudd during an ESPN interview, telling them,

” Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women’s basketball and has been a part of SC30 Inc. and the Curry Brand family since she was an invitee to the All-American Camp … Our values are aligned when it comes to family, and in terms of hard work and for the appreciation of blessings in your life.”

Curry’s relationships to women’s basketball seem to remain strong. Curry himself a father of three girls, knows better than most what it takes to raise young woman in today’s world. Through his brand Curry hopes to provide a financial backbone to the women’s side of basketball, signing Fudd and Fulwiley being their first steps in a long journey.