Paul George Highlighted ‘Underrated’ Aspect of Kevin Durant’s Game 11 Days Before Getting Eliminated by His Suns: “He’s So Gifted!”

One of the first-round matchups in the 2022-2023 Playoffs saw the Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers. It was an impressive series and one that saw the Suns prevail 4-1. Led by the likes of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and at that point, their latest acquisition, Kevin Durant, the Suns won with ease. And, just 11 days before delivering the finishing blow in Game 5, Clippers superstar Paul George praised his opponent, the Slim Reaper on his show, Podcast P, paying homage to his game and how underrated it is.

PG13 has had the pleasure of playing alongside Durant and numerous occasions. Not only have they teamed up several times for the All-Star Games, but, they were also Olympic teammates in 2016. As such, it isn’t that surprising to see George’s appreciation for KD’s game. After all, he’s seen first-hand, just how phenomenal he is.

Paul George explained just how underrated Kevin Durant is 11 days before being knocked out by his Phoenix Suns

Prior to the trade deadline last season, the Phoenix Suns traded for Kevin Durant. It was a huge move that saw the formation of a new “Big Three” in Phoenix, Arizona. It shocked many and prompted a lot of discourse regarding the deal. One person who had a lot to say about it was Paul George.

PG13, who plays for the Clippers, took to his podcast to heap praise on KD. In the midst of the team’s first-round Playoff match-up against Phoenix, he expressed his surprise over the trade. Specifically, how the Suns were able to complete a trade for such a great player. Especially, considering that most trades are usually for a smaller piece that compliments the team’s stars.

However, the Suns did the unthinkable, and George was impressed. He went on to discuss just how special a player Durant is. Commending him for his offensive skill, PG also paid homage to the Slim Reaper’s playmaking ability. An aspect of his game, that he feels is very underrated.

“It’s rare that you trade for a player and that player is the best player. And, usually, you make a trade and it’s for a piece to go along with your two stars. He’s so gifted offensively that there’s no coverage. Hopefully, he misses shots. Hopefully, he’s not hot that night. What makes him so special now is he’s so underrated as a playmaker. He makes the game easy for everybody around him!”

It was high praise from George. All, just 11 days before KD and the Suns knocked out his Clippers from the Playoffs. Nevertheless, it’s hard to disagree with his assessment of Durant’s game.

KD and PG13 are the most skilled players in the NBA according to Andre Iguodala

Kevin Durant is undoubtedly a great player, but Paul George is no slouch either. The Clippers star is an incredible talent and many in the NBA agree. In fact, Andre Iguodala lavished high praise on both KD and PG13. He believes, that the two are the most skilled players in the league and that there is not a single flaw in their games.

Iguodala, for the most part, is right. While no one’s game is flawless, both Durant and George are two highly skilled players. And, are one of the few that could be deemed near-perfect.