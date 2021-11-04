“Draymond Green protected my family by throwing a bushel of grapes”: Steph Curry hilariously recalls getting into a food fight while watching Cam Newton for the Carolina Panthers

Steph Curry talks about how Draymond Green started to chuck grapes during a food fight at a Seahawks-Panthers game.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are currently celebrating an incredible milestone in their time together on the Golden State Warriors. ‘A decade in the Bay’ is what the broadcasters have dubbed it as the trio have spent exactly ten years alongside one another on the team that dominated the NBA for over half a decade in the 2010s.

It’s expected that over such a course of time, the three would bond rather heavily with one another. Steph Curry and Draymond Green have clearly been able to translate their off-court chemistry on to the court as the two know each other a bit too well when playing their signature two-man game.

Seems as though Draymond’s defensive prowess has taken over into real life as well as Curry hilariously talks about how the former DPOY once protected the Curry family at an NFL game.

Draymond Green started to chuck grapes, according to Steph Curry.

With Dell Curry having spent as much time with the Charlotte Hornets as he did, Steph Curry being a Carolina Panthers fan isn’t all too surprising. With Cam Newton having emerged in the 2010s, it was quite easy to root for the Panthers.

Curry doesn’t specify what year but he recalls the time he took his family, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr, and the Warriors staff members to a Panthers-Seahawks game to watch Cam Newton in his prime. According to the 2x MVP, a food fight started out of the blue, with a substantial amount of people getting involved.

Seeing the Curry family in danger, Draymond leaped into actions and to quote Steph as accurately as possible, Green started to throw around a ‘bushel of grapes’.

Steph talking about the time Draymond protected the Curry family from a food fight at a Panthers-Seahawks game. Dray’s a real one 💯🤣🤣🤣 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/MXImlrEdha — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 4, 2021

Safe to say that having Draymond Green at your side during any food related fight will be imperative as he’s probably got a bushel of grapes strapped to his waist.