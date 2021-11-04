“Thank God we won a game, I thought we were tanking for the no. 1 pick”: Giannis Antetokounmpo gives a hilarious reply in a post-game interview after a blowout win against the Pistons

In a post-match interview, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo jokes about finally winning a game after a 3-game losing streak with a win against the Pistons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are off to a disappointing 3-4 record this season, mainly due to various injuries in the roster. The reigning NBA champions were on a 3-game losing streak. As a result, this matchup against Pistons was an important one.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo responded to the early season doubters in outstanding fashion. The Bucks ended their losing streak with a 117-89 rout of the Detroit Pistons. With the win, they improved to an average 4-4 record in the league.

The Greek Freak led the Bucks, ending with a near triple-double of 28-points, 9-assists, and 8-rebounds. Despite playing only 27 minutes.

In the post-game interview, the 2x MVP made a hilarious comment about winning a game after a 3-game losing streak –

“Aw, man. I fееl so good… We won! Oh, my God. Oh, my gооdness. I thought we were tankіng for the number one pick! Phеw. Thank you!”

Check out the clip here:

“Aw man. I feel so good….We won! Oh my God. Oh my goodness. I thought we were tanking! I thought we were tanking for the number one pick! Phew. Thank you!” – @Giannis_An34 If you missed it, here was Giannis Antetokounmpo’s entrance into the zoom room last night in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/rHkJva8cjG — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 3, 2021

Despite being the Finals MVP and defending champion, Giannis remains the humble and funny guy who came over from Greece. Instances like this are why we love the Greek Freak.

The no. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham had a dismal performance against the Bucks, scoring a mere 6-points on 14.3% shooting from the field. The 20-year old was 0-for-9 from the 3-point line, playing 29 minutes in the game.

#Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is 3-22 from the field through his first 2 games. In the Shot Clock Era (since 1954-55), that’s the second-worst start from the floor through a player’s first two career games (min. 15 FGA), per @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/uyHUBfYSxW — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 3, 2021

What to expect from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks this season?

The Bucks are coming off of winning their first NBA Championship in over 50-years, where Giannis Antetokounmpo won the Finals MVP. As a result, the expectations are sky-high for the Bucks this season.

After the first eight games, the Bucks are off to a measly 4-4 start this season. However, the Bucks have been plagued by injuries to starters Jrue Holiday and All-Star Khris Middleton.

As a result, Bucks fans should not be too worried about the underwhelming start. One can expect them to pick up the pace when their starters are back on the court. Despite the Bucks’ disappointing record, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been firing on all cylinders.

The 5x All-Star is averaging 27.4 points, 10.8, and 6.4 assists per game throughout the first few games of the season. Also, Giannis looks to have an improved jump shot. If it does remain that way, the league should be really worried. Check out a few clips of his new and improved jump shot:

Giannis’ jumpers tonight 🔥 He was also 7/7 on free throws. #GiannisEvolving pic.twitter.com/iOnORAF8OW — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) November 3, 2021

Oh My God, that’s a scary sight for any defender in the league.

Barring injury, there’s little reason why the Greek Freak can’t win another MVP, making it his third in four years. Expect him to be up there in the DPOY rankings as well. In addition, he is a lock for All-Star and All-NBA this season.

Once all the starters are healthy, the Bucks will be one of the favorites to win it all this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and company will be looking to stay afloat till the starters return to the side. Once that happens, expect them to go a winning run and end up as one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference this season.