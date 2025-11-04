Draymond Green Quotes Anthony Edwards While Heaping Praise on Portland Trailblazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a hot 4-2 start this season. Despite losing their head coach, Chauncey Billups, to a federal gambling case, the team hasn’t let it slow them down. Their play has been so impressive that even NBA stars like Anthony Edwards and Draymond Green can’t deny the talent coming out of the Rose City.

After defeating contenders like the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers early in the year, Portland’s latest statement win came against the Denver Nuggets in a thriller. Down by 10 to start the fourth quarter, the Blazers clawed back to make it 102-107 with a minute to play. They then went on a 7-0 run, capped off by four clutch free throws from Jerami Grant, including the game-winner, to escape with a 109-107 victory.

Edwards, who played his first game of the 2025–26 season against the Trail Blazers, got a firsthand look at how tough they are to beat. It was a hard-fought battle, and after the game, he couldn’t help but praise them, something Green later echoed.

“You coming to play Portland, it ain’t no more nights off, no more gimme wins versus Portland… I’m not gonna lie, I love their team,” Edwards told the media.

In Portland’s second game, they hosted the Warriors and Green, and it turned into a blowout win for the Blazers, 139–119. It also marked interim coach Tiago Splitter’s first game at the helm. Now, a week and a half after that victory, it’s Green who’s praising Portland for their newfound identity.

“Portland is a tough, tough game. They got a bunch of length, switchable guys. Defensively, they’re all 6’7”, 6’8”, can move their feet. Can guard positions one through five. Can knock down a shot. Jrue Holiday’s leadership has proven to be invaluable for this team,” Green said via his podcast.

“That team I would say is the young team that I think a lot of people aren’t looking out for, that I think is going to have a good year,” Green said. “I think Ant-Man said it best earlier this year.”

The Blazers’ defense is fueling their offense, and Deni Avdija is developing into a star. Their first-round pick from last season, Donovan Clingan, is also playing well. As Green noted, Jrue Holiday is providing veteran leadership with his playmaking ability.

All in all, it’s been fun to watch the Blazers succeed this early in the season. They’re a small-market team that has been developing in the shadows these past few years, and their passionate fanbase is hungry for a playoff run. With this roster, they just might get one.