“Stephen Curry has more games, with nine 3-pointers than James Harden and Damian Lillard combined”:  The former unanimous MVP’s 3-point records are a herculean task to surpass for the current crop of marksmen

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry holds the record for most no of games with at least nine 3-pointers. The modern marksmen of the league like Buddy Hield, Zach LaVine, and Duncan Robinson don’t even have four games with nine 3-pointers.

It would not be wrong to say that Stephen Curry has become invincible from the 3-point line. The reigning scoring champion snatched the victory tonight from the Cavaliers’ hands, making one of the best comebacks of the season.

Curry was 9-of-16 from beyond the arc tonight, making it his fourth game this season with at least nine 3-pointers. The 33-year old is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc this season. Curry has a record of 38 games with at least nine 3-pointers. The second on that list is a tie between James Harden and Damian Lillard with 9-such games.

Stephen Curry finished with 40 points vs Cavs on Thursday & made 9 3-pointers. Curry made 9 3-pointers in a game for the 38th time in his career. Curry has more games with 9 3-pointers since April (with 10) than any other player has in his career in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/q5zooHZWCB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2021

The other half of the Splash Brother Klay Thompson has 7-games with nine 3-pointers. Surprisingly, Thompson still holds the record for the most no of 3s in a game which is 14. The Warriors guard hasn’t played a single game since the 2019 NBA Finals.

Curry is miles ahead of the current players like Zach LaVine, Duncan Robinson, and Buddy Hield. The Warriors superstar has defeated Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in this stat as well. The Black Mamba had a mere 4-games with at least nine 3-pointers.

Statistics have Stephen Curry as the undisputed 3-point shooter.

People have mixed views when it comes to statistics. However, in the case of Steph Curry, one cannot argue. The seven-time All-Star is unanimously the best shooter the league has ever seen. The superstar has already made 408 three-pointers in 2021. That’s the most in a calendar year in NBA history.

When we speak about the current crop of stars, who are marksmen like LaVine, Robinson, and Hield, all of them had 3-games in their respective careers where they have scored at least nine 3-pointers.

Steph Curry has 4 games with 9+ threes IN THE LAST 10 DAYS! For context, sharpshooters Buddy Hield, Zach LaVine and Duncan Robinson don’t even have 4 games with 9+ threes in their entire careers! pic.twitter.com/G1hQKyT9af — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) November 19, 2021

Stephen Curry scored 37 points in 29 minutes Tuesday, his 23rd career game with 30+ points in fewer than 30 minutes played. That is by far the most such games by any player in the shot clock era (since 1954-55). pic.twitter.com/JQIFndJXjq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 17, 2021

The statistics not only prove that Curry is the best shooter of all time but the fact that it is going to be a herculean task to surpass him. The superstar has been receiving MVP chants wherever he goes, whether it’s Brooklyn or Cleveland.

The superstar is a once-in-a-lifetime attraction. There are only a few players in the history of the NBA that had the game changed according to them, and Curry is one of those legends.