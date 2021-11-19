Basketball

“Stephen Curry has more games, with nine 3-pointers than James Harden and Damian Lillard combined”:  The former unanimous MVP’s 3-point records are a herculean task to surpass for the current crop of marksmen

"Stephen Curry has more games, with nine 3-pointers than James Harden and Damian Lillard combined":  The former unanimous MVP's 3-point records are a herculean task to surpass for the current crop of marksmen
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Erik Spoelstra almost did the Dwyane Wade table leap celebration”: Miami coach hilariously imitates the former legend by almost recreating D-Wade’s iconic celebration after the Heat-Wizards clash  
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen Curry has more games, with nine 3-pointers than James Harden and Damian Lillard combined":  The former unanimous MVP's 3-point records are a herculean task to surpass for the current crop of marksmen
“Stephen Curry has more games, with nine 3-pointers than James Harden and Damian Lillard combined”:  The former unanimous MVP’s 3-point records are a herculean task to surpass for the current crop of marksmen

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry holds the record for most no of games with at least…