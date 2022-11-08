When Khabib Nurmagomedov, Who Rejected $100M to Unretire, Wanted To Fight Michael Jordan

Khabib Nurmagomedov has conquered the martial arts spectrum in spectacular fashion. In a career that has spanned twelve long successful years, Nurmagomedov has achieved everything there is to achieve in combat sports.

Having retired as the undefeated and undisputed UFC Lightweight champion in 2020, the 34-year-old was all but slated to be indicted into the coveted UFC Hall of Fame. The decision was a no-brainer.

During his UFC Hall of Fame induction, Nurmagomedov was asked if there was any celebrity or fictional character he would have loved to face.

Needless to say, the ‘Eagle’ gave a fascinating response to the intriguing question. Nurmagomedov stated-

“Michael Jordan. You know why? Because I feel I can take him down”

Two masters of their trade. That would make for a riveting bout.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his fabled induction speech!

Khabib Nurmagomedov was inducted into the ‘modern wing’ of the UFC Hall of Fame’ on July 1st, 2022, during International fight week. The Eagle gave a heartfelt speech, that captured the emotions of the masses.

During the speech, the 34-year-old paid a touching tribute to his father and mentor, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He spoke about his father’s investment in him, the injuries sustained, and numerous other topics. It’s a phenomenal watch for those who haven’t.

The relationship the pair had cannot be fathomed by anyone else. Seldom do we come across figures who have shared a life that has been intertwined to the extent of theirs. Truly one of a kind.

Nurmagomedov rejected a 100 Million bout!

His induction into the esteemed Hall of Fame, most definitely means that we will never see the Russian grace the world of combat sports ever again. Not even for a staggering $100 Million!

The ‘Eagle’ reportedly turned down a $100 Million offer to fight boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather. According to his manager Ali Abdelaziz, prior to the latter’s contest against Logan Paul earlier this year, there were talks of a bout between Nurmagomedov and Mayweather.

Abdelaziz stated-

“$100 million… $100 million, and you can ask Floyd, you can ask everybody. Khabib said, ‘No, I’m retired. I told my mother I’m retired. I’m going to keep my word to my mother. If my mother told me to fight again, maybe I would, but right now, she told me not to fight’.”

Ultimately, the 34-year-old chose to abide by the promise he kept to his mother in 2020, i.e., to not compete anymore, due to the untimely demise of his father.

