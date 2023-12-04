“Charles Barkley is a God”: When Madonna Bluntly Disregarded Suns Legend’s Married Status and Claimed She Wanted to Have His Kids

Popular Chef Tony Hamati revealed that he had been visited by Charles Barkley and Madonna, back in May 1993. In an interview with GQ Sports, Hamati talked in detail about how Chuck had introduced him to the celebrity. While Hamati was himself offered $50,000 to spill details about the two, Madonna did seemingly have a soft spot for Chuck. The then-Phoenix Suns player was constantly linked to the pop star/actor after she talked about him multiple times in the media.

Madonna ended up calling Barkley a ‘god’ during an appearance on the talk show ‘Sally’ and was spotted attending a Suns-Lakers game around the same time. Her talk show appearance initially saw her being asked about Chuck.

Madonna was asked to choose between the likes of Denzel Washington, Damon Wayans, and Charles Barkley, and had an interesting choice.

“Charles Barkley is God. Denzel Washington is married, and you know what? I think Charles is probably married. See, all the good ones are taken…but that doesn’t mean they can’t father your children!” she had said, which was followed by her courtside appearance.

Hence, as Madonna talked about Chuck, she claimed that she was more than willing to father the Suns’ superstar’s babies. While Madonna had been coy about Barkley on the talk show, she added further fuel to the fire by claiming to not know Barkley in front of the media, just a few days later. “Who’s Charles Barkley?” She was heard asking when quizzed about the player.

The potential ‘couple’, as bizarre as it may sound, had been constantly scrutinized. This was despite the fact that Chuck was already married to his current wife Maureen Blumhardt, as the couple were rumored to have been separated for the time being.

Charles Barkley revealed that he went out with Madonna only once

The Charles Barkley biography claimed that the player was close to dating Madonna during a specific period of his life. Chuck was asked about the same by Dan Patrick in an interview but ended up claiming he had met Madonna only once in his life.

“I have nothing to do with the book…I have met Madonna one time in my life. She was an awesome lady, we had dinner one time…She was fabulous. I only met her the one time in my life,” Chuck said.

Patrick went on to talk about how Madonna was forced into dating Dennis Rodman in a bid to rebound from Barkley. This brought out laughter from Chuck, who appeared to have thoroughly enjoyed his time with Madonna, despite it being a singular meeting, unlike how the media tended to see the situation.