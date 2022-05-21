Basketball

“Draymond Green should sit with the TNT guys and TALK about basketball instead of trying to play it!”: Skip Bayless taunts Warriors’ star after his abysmal start in Game 2

"Draymond Green should sit with the TNT guys and TALK about basketball instead of trying to play it!": Skip Bayless taunts Warriors' star after his abysmal start in Game 2
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"Why are you shooting the ball in warm-ups and you never shoot it in the game?": Charles Barkley hilariously mocks Draymond Green 
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Draymond Green should sit with the TNT guys and TALK about basketball instead of trying to play it!": Skip Bayless taunts Warriors' star after his abysmal start in Game 2
“Draymond Green should sit with the TNT guys and TALK about basketball instead of trying to play it!”: Skip Bayless taunts Warriors’ star after his abysmal start in Game 2

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless goes after Draymond Green for his pathetic start to Game 2…