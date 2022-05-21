“Draymond Green should sit with the TNT guys and TALK about basketball instead of trying to play it!”: Skip Bayless taunts Warriors’ star after his abysmal start in Game 2

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless goes after Draymond Green for his pathetic start to Game 2 against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

Draymond Green has signed with TNT, although he will continue to play for the Warriors.

Green, a three-time NBA champion with Golden State, has agreed to a multi-year arrangement. The deal will allow him to serve as an analyst while continuing to play.

On the “Inside The NBA” studio program, Green has long been seen as a potential successor apparent to Charles Barkley. This arrangement will allow the veteran to see if he enjoys it, as well as Turner to assess whether he is capable of one day occupying Barkley’s starting spot. Green has previously been on Turner as a guest commentator.

Green will appear on “Inside the NBA” with Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and host Ernie Johnson on occasion. After Golden State won Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Green joined the Inside Guys.

Skip Bayless goes after Draymond Green who was with the TNT crew before the kickoff of Game 2 of the WCFs

Just before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Draymond Green and Charles Barkley tangled once more.

While practicing, Draymond was featured on TNT’s broadcast before the start of tonight’s game. Green warmed up before the game by taking a few shots. This caused Barkley to provoke Green, who immediately reacted.

“Why are you shooting the ball in warm-ups and you never shoot it in the game?” Chuck and @Money23Green going at it again 🤣 pic.twitter.com/A6DQkPZxoA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 21, 2022

The Golden State Warriors enter Game 2 following a convincing first-game victory. They will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead before traveling to Dallas for game 3.

Skip Bayless reacts to Draymond’s disagreement with Barkley by taunting the former Warriors All-Star. Bayless mocked Draymond and tells him that instead of playing basketball, he should TALK about it.

Maybe Draymond should go sit with the TNT guys and TALK about basketball instead of trying to play it. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 21, 2022

Green will undoubtedly respond following the conclusion of tonight’s game against Dallas.