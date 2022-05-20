“Let me do me, Michael is Michael, let me be me”: Kobe Bryant refuses to take a stance on GOAT debate

Kobe Bryant refuses to pick one player as the GOAT during an interview with Stephen A Smith

Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James are widely acknowledged as some of the greatest players in the NBA. Arguments on who is the better player are inevitable.

Bryant’s historical record with the Lakers helped him breach the ‘GOAT’ argument.

Both athletes belonged to different eras; Jordan reigned in the 1990s, while Kobe dominated in the 2000s. They have both guided their respective teams to multiple championships and received numerous individual honors.

With so many factors to consider, determining who the greatest is has been a tough and sometimes contentious assignment. Each player has fans (some of them are zealous), and while they may never agree, the disputes will last a long time.

Kobe Bryant discusses the GOAT debate with Stephen A Smith: Bryant does not want to indulge in the discussion

Michael Jordan was at the peak of his prime when a young Kobe joined the league. During the 1990s, Jordan led the argument, captivating the NBA with his flair, elegance, and ability to fly with the ball.

He put the sport and the league on the map, worldwide. Jordan’s legacy served to popularise it at a level that had never been done before.

For most of his career, Bryant was the league’s top player. The Lakers won three championships with Bryant and Shaq, then the Mamba went on to win another two sans O’Neal.

Throwback to when Kobe was asked about being the GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/kgl9n5ZQf1 — Mamba Insider (@Mamba_Insider) May 5, 2022

During an interview with Stephen A Smith, Kobe declined to address the goat argument, which sets him against Jordan and other early-career greats.

Kobe believes that athletes should be honored for their accomplishments. He goes on to say that instead of being championed for the goat discussion, athletes should be appreciated for who they are.

The argument about who is the goat will never end. Bryant and Jordan are constants in this debate and will be for a long time.