“Paul George will stay hot all night if you let him”: When Marcus Smart elucidated what made the Clippers star’s game very smooth

Boston Celtics two-way star explains why Paul George is one of the five toughest players he’s ever had to guard.

Paul George, when fully healthy, is one of the deadliest players in the league with the rock in his hand. Standing at 6-foot-8, PG-13 is literally one of the most elite two-way stars. Having a bag full of insane ball handles, it complements his pinpoint shooting, making him one of the hardest players to guard.

With the virtue of being a skillful player, George has racked himself quite an impressive resume, with 7 All-Star selections, 6 All-NBA selections, 4 All-Defensive selections, and the 2013 MIP.

With career averages of 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on an efficient 43.5/38.2/84.8, there is virtually no player who has managed to completely shut down the 6-foot-8 swingman.

Even Marcus Smart, the 2022 DPOY, finds it hard to prevent Paul from going on a scoring rampage.

“Paul George’s game is all about the rhythm”: Marcus Smart

In his “The Players’ Tribune” article, Smart named PG as one of the 5 toughest players he had ever guarded. The Boston Celtics star spoke about George’s game:

“Paul’s game is all about rhythm. It’s like when guys see a shot fall once, then twice … that momentum builds. It’s real. Being in the zone is real. The hot hand, being on fire — it’s all real.

And Paul George will stay hot all night if you let him.

With Paul, timing is everything. His game is so smooth. So on the ball or off the ball, anything you can do to keep him from getting to his spot and into a rhythm — to throw off that timing — you gotta do it. You have to make him uncomfortable. Make him miss.

Notice I didn’t say hope he misses.

I said make him miss.”

The 2022 DPOY explains how he guards Paul George

Smart further revealed what the best way, according to him, was to stop Paul.

“For me, the best way to do that is to stay up on him. No clean looks. I know he wants to shoot over me — he’s got five inches on me — so I have to be there to contest every shot. He’s one of those guys where you’ll risk the foul every now and then to let him know you’re there and mess with his rhythm. Giving a foul is just the cost of doing business.

And I’m a stronger guy. It’s tough to move me. So while I try to use my physicality to stand my ground and stay up on him, at the same time, I’m trying to force him left — to his off-hand.

I’m always trying to force a guy to his weakness. Paul is a great finisher with his right hand. He can still finish with his left, but it’s not his strength. And he knows that. So if I can force him that way — trusting that my help is there and knowing that, at the very least, I’m making him do something he doesn’t want to do — I’m controlling his game instead of letting him dictate. It gives me an advantage. If I try to guard Paul out on the perimeter the whole game, he’s going to get his, and it’ll be a long night for me.”