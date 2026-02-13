Draymond Green Slams Doris Burke Over Biased Reporting, Using Broadcasts to “Take Shots” at Him

Golden State Warriors’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday would sting heavily, considering they were 16 points up in the third quarter. But their effort cannot be undermined either, with Draymond Green in particular, doing his absolute level best to contain Victor Wembanyama in the game. The way the game was called, however, left the Warriors legend disappointed.

Advertisement

Green scored 17 points on the night, and his defense on Wembanyama limited him to 26. It was enough for the Spurs, but in the roughly the first half of the game, life was made difficult for the Frenchman. Amidst their physical tussle, though, Wembanyama too tried to stop Green by going that extra leg, and at one point, had his arms wrapped completely around him.

A fan pointed this out on social media platform threads, and called Doris Burke, who was commentator for the game, out. Green responded and didn’t hold back on his thoughts on her.

“She will always ignore things happening to me and only half mention the good. And take shots when they are available. Been that way for a while,” Green replied.

Green has many enemies in the league. Most of them are players who’ve seen his ugly side when he resorts to fights on the court or reacts violently to relatively small incidents. Ask Rudy Gobert and Josef Nurkic. They may not admit it, but they would genuinely avoid altercations with Green.

This has not helped Green’s reputation among journalists and broadcasters. His ability is not in doubt, and people know how great a defender he can be. However, a chokehold on a multiple-time Defensive Player of the Year is something that becomes difficult to forget.

That said, commentary should not be biased either. Green has a right to be upset about the fact that Burke rarely says positive things about him, even when he is actually playing well. For instance, against the Spurs on Wednesday, it was one of his better nights of the 2025-26 season.

A small acknowledgment of that would not have hurt and may have prevented this online dig at Burke.