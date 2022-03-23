“Michael Jordan drank beer all afternoon and dropped 52 points on Cleveland”: Hockey great, Jeremy Roenick, details his wild afternoon of golfing and drinking with the Bulls legend

Jeremy Roenick once said that Michael Jordan golfed and drank with him all afternoon long and then dropped 52 points on the Cavaliers.

If there were two things Michael Jordan loved to do, it was gamble and golf. So, why not combine both of those activities into one. While his gambling habits began to take form in the NBA, he was already an avid fan of golf while on the UNC Tar Heels, tagging along with older folks before eventually hitting holes himself.

Michael Jordan would go on to have his frivolous gambling activities be exposed to the public, with him even owing a friend over $1.2 million in golfing debt. Regardless, the 6x champ had money to spend and even more money to blow with everything from his NBA contract to his various endorsement deals.

Also read: “We have to learn how to win”: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks dejected after tough loss to Orlando Magic

Amidst all of this, Jordan would still take to NBA hardwood night in a night out and give everybody’s favorite team the business. He’s dropped 50+ points on 31 separate occasions, with the Cleveland Cavaliers knowing the feeling of getting torched by MJ all too well.

Jeremy Roenick tells NBA fans a story about Jordan that sounds like the quintessential MJ story to have ever existed.

Jeremy Roenick on Michael Jordan betting on himself and winning.

Hockey great, Jeremy Roenick, played for the Chicago Blackhawks during his heyday and so hanging out with Michael Jordan was inevitable. One afternoon, he would find himself golfing with Jordan while also indulging in a few Coors Light beers.

Also read: “None of the Kobe Bryant thing you told ever happened”: Dwight Howard shuts down Jalen Rose for telling a made-up story

One thing led to another and as expected, they competed in a couple rounds of golf with a couple thousand dollars on the line. MJ lost and asked for a rematch, with him losing that as well. Roenick gets a bit cocky and says he’s going to call his bookie and put everything he won on the Cleveland Cavaliers (the team the Bulls were playing later that night).

Michael Jordan accepts and despite downing several bottles of beer and golfing all afternoon long, Jordan drops a whopping 52 points.

The one inconsistency here is that MJ dropped 52 points on the Cavs in the 80s. However, Roenick insists that this event took place in the 90s. The one game that matches his description with the 52 points and the 26 point difference in the score was actually a game on December 17th, 1987 where the score was a difference of 11 points in favor of the Bulls.