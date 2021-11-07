“Did Joel Embiid just emulate the Michael Jordan shrug?”: The Philly big man hits a game-clinching 3-pointer, bidding the Bulls fans a goodbye

Sixers big man Joel Embiid does a version of the Jordan shrug after draining a crucial three-pointer at the United Center. MJ’s shrug became an iconic moment captured during the 1992 NBA Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a great start, extending their winning streak to six games after tonight’s win against the Bulls. The Sixers are currently on top of the eastern conference with an 8-2 record. Philly head coach Doc Rivers secured his 1000th regular-season win.

Joel Embiid put up a spectacle in this away match at the United Center. The Sixers center had 30-points and 15-rebounds, shooting 57.9% from the field, and was 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. Embiid took the reigns of the Sixers in his hands, who have been in the news mostly for controversies surrounding Ben Simmons.

One of the biggest highlights of the match was Embiid’s three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining in the game that helped the Sixers clinch the top seed of the eastern conference. In what many believe, Embiid did a Jordan shrug after syncing the game-clinching shot from beyond the arc.

Embiid wasn’t done yet, the four-time All-Star would troll the Bulls fans, waving them goodbye. The Sixers center was certainly savage tonight, sending out a stern message to the league.

What was the iconic Michael Jordan shrug?

Michael Jordan is one of the biggest sports personalities in the world, who changed the game when he suited up for the Bulls in 1984. His Airness had an aura that made him a larger-than-life personality. Everything the superstar did, whether on or off the court, became national news.

Jordan’s mannerisms and traits on the hardwood would become a signature making them iconic. Whether it was sticking his tongue out or the fist pump. One such move that became a signature was the Jordan shrug.

The Bulls were the defending champions facing the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1992 NBA Finals. It was Game One with the Bulls having the home advantage. MJ was on a mission to destroy Clyde Drexler and co. The 10x scoring champion put up a spectacle for the Bulls fans.

MJ torched a 39-point performance, shooting 59.3% from the field and 60.0% from the three-point line. Jordan made six 3-pointers in the first half of the match. The superstar broke Elgin Baylor’s record for most no of points in the first half. While Baylor had 33-points, MJ scored 35-points.

It was after he synced his sixth 3-pointer that Jordan would turn towards the announcer’s table and do the iconic shrug, indicating the barrage of 3-pointers as a surprise for himself. The Bulls would win Game One, with the series going till six games. The Bulls would repeat as champions.

Almost three decades later, Embiid would make the iconic shrug after hitting a 3-pointer that would seal the game. Though there is no comparison, Embiid put on a show at the United Center.