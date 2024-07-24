Draymond Green Throws Shade at Jordan Poole’s Wizards, Calls Them a ‘Bum Team’

Draymond Green cannot resist taking a shot at Jordan Poole. Two years after infamously punching his then-teammate, the Warriors star had choice words for the guard’s new team, the Washington Wizards, blatantly disrespecting the franchise.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on The Draymond Green Show, the veteran forward discussed the Orlando Magic guard’s NBA career and completely skipped over his sole season with the Wizards. Instead, he asked questions about his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, and his two title-winning runs with the teams in 2020 and 2023, respectively.

Before moving on to the next topic, Green acknowledged that he did not forget about KCP’s one-year stint in Washington, but intentionally glossed over it. The guard replied that there wasn’t much to talk about from that campaign. He did recall that the Wizards were off to a hot start in the 2021-22 season, winning 10 of their first 13 games, before fizzling out.

Green rebutted that he finds it hilarious when an underwhelming team starts their season strongly before reality hits. He said,

“It’s always interesting starting the season and seeing the bum teams at number 1 and number 2 in the conference and you know they are going to finish at 14.”

Draymond Green taking shots at the Washington wizards: "It's always interesting starting the season and seeing the bum teams at number 1 and number 2 in the conference and you know they are going to finish at 14…" [via https://t.co/3HneOC5eTn] pic.twitter.com/TItdcaqVV2 — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BASKETBALLonX) July 24, 2024

It’s possible that Green’s comment wasn’t just a shot at the Wizards, but also a dig at Poole, who was traded to the franchise at the end of the tumultuous 2022-23 season for the Warriors. Back then, the forward admitted he shouldn’t have punched the guard and apologized for his violent outburst. But the team opted to stick with him and part ways with the young star in the 2023 offseason.

Draymond Green’s feud with Jordan Poole forced him out of GSW

After TMZ found and posted footage of Green punching Poole during practice, the Warriors veteran stepped away from the team, apologized, and claimed he was willing “to help this team, to help Jordan and his family, and move forward from there.”

However, instead of letting the controversy die down, Green continued commenting about the incident for months. It prompted Poole’s father, Anthony, to threaten the veteran forward, who claimed he would fight the forward if he didn’t stop escalating the issue.

The Warriors realized they couldn’t retain both players for the 2023-24 season, as it would cause tension in the locker room. So they traded Poole to the Wizards and handed Green a four-year, $100 million extension.

The four-time NBA champion’s behavior and comments in the incident’s aftermath suggest he wasn’t truly remorseful about punching his teammate. Instead, he apologized to end his banishment from the team. Green and Poole’s beef continues to simmer at low heat, at least from one end.

However, if the forward continues to fan the flame, he could be on the receiving end of a violent outburst from Poole.