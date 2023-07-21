“Son, You Better Stop F**king”: 3x All-Star Gives Uncensored Response to Jordan Poole’s Father’s ‘Fight Challenge’ to 6ft 6″ Draymond Green

Former Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas recently submitted his take on the controversy involving Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. Poole was shipped off to the Washington Wizards while Draymond Green recently signed a $100 million contract with the Warriors. Recently, Jordan’s father, Anthony Poole, had his say on the matter, going after 6ft 6″ Warriors man. He challenged Draymond to a fight and even ended up using a few obscenities. During his Gil’s Arena podcast, Gilbert provided a hilarious response to the situation. He suggested that Anthony Poole needed to calm down, and claimed that what he was doing was not beneficial for either party.

Anthony Poole had suggested on Twitter that Green had avoided him the entire last year. He claimed that Green never apologized to him or his wife, and challenged him to a fight. Green himself had responded on Twitter, with Anthony’s initial comments coming as a response to his claims on a recent The Pat Bev Podcast appearance.

Gilbert Arenas speaks about Anthony Poole and Draymond Green’s altercation

Gilbert Arenas spoke to his crew about the Draymond Green controversy for the longest of time. He claimed that both the parties involved needed to move on, initially criticizing Green’s prior comments.

However, Arenas also suggested that there was no reason for Anthony Poole to be involved. Instead of trying to fight with Green, Arenas claimed that he should be focused on telling his son to avoid such an altercation. Instead, Arenas suggested that Anthony had ended up making his son look weak due to his comments. Here is what he said, as seen in the YouTube clip by ‘Gil’s Arena‘.

“Son, You Better Stop F**king. Imma sit you two down, and y’all gonna talk about what’s going on, and I’m the middle person, I get that, but my daddy calling in on my behalf… you’re making me look weak as fu** around here.”



Jordan Poole has yet to speak about the incident publicly. To help the whole debacle to its conclusion, Arenas recommends Anthony Poole to act as the intermediary, and help solve the situation, rather than fight the Warriors player.

Gilbert Arenas initially claimed news about the Green-Poole bust-up was deliberately released

Green recently signed a $100 million, 4-year contract with the Warriors. However, there was intense speculation about a potential exit, with the Warriors largely expected to focus on a rebuild.

That has not happened until now, and Green is set to stay a few more years with the serial-winning franchise. Regardless, back in December 2022, Arenas claimed that the footage of the fight between Green and Poole was released to serve another purpose.

He thought that the Warriors were looking to move Green on, and the altercation gave them a publicly legitimate reason. Of course, Arenas was eventually proved wrong, as it was Jordan Poole who ended up having to move on, instead of Warriors man Draymond Green.