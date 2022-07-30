Draymond Green turns photographer for billionaire LeBron James amid $138 million contract extension talks

Draymond Green taking pictures of LeBron James is not the sight Warriors fans wanted to see today amid a $138 million contract extension.

The NBA fraternity works in a myriad of ways. One day, you are fighting each other in a championship-deciding Game 7 and the next you are taking pictures of each other on the streets of Toronto.

The camaraderie players display outside the court is nothing short of remarkable. Despite what goes on the court, outside it, the animosity vanishes. That is unless the vendetta is personal. In some instances it is and it often becomes a storyline for years to come.

In the curious case of LeBron James and Draymond Green, it looks as though the fierce rivalry from 2014-2018 has been left on the court. The two have become close friends since and have even invested in a liquor brand together.

LeBron James meets a fan and Draymond Green is the designated photographer

As new media, we are always looking to dig up clues and stories around players, and this time it has led us to speculation. LeBron and Draymond have been overly friendly over the last few weeks.

They are among the 5 players in the league with four championships. Draymond recently put out a few statements saying he believes he deserves the max from the Warriors.

They’re close friendship has often been put on public display via social media.

In the last week, I watched Bron play basketball in a high school gym 😯 and watched Steph host the Espy’s🤯🤯🤯!!!! Wow — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 21, 2022

A lot of fans have called out that the two’s amicable relationship might be pointing towards a sign. Their recent outing in Toronto more than confirms it.

Draymond went from calling bron a B*tch to being his personal umbrella holder — Jordyn Pops (@JDH_21AZ) July 30, 2022

If the Warriors don’t offer Draymond the max extension, is there a distinct possibility he heads to the Lakers? Who knows? Perhaps this fan.

Draymond In love with bron … send him to the Lakers — DonSeason👑 (@Backendbaby_) July 30, 2022

Whatever the case, it is good to see NBA players being overly friendly despite harsh rivalries. Wherever Draymond ends up, it is clear their friendship is more about what’s outside the basketball court than on it.

