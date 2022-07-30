Basketball

NBA superstar LeBron James lands up with $1.3M in cash at an Akron couple’s doorstep for Christmas

NBA superstar LeBron James lands up with $1.3M in cash at an Akron couple's doorstep for Christmas
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
7ft, 325 pound Shaquille O’Neal really gobbled down a doughnut without even biting into it
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
NBA superstar LeBron James lands up with $1.3M in cash at an Akron couple's doorstep for Christmas
NBA superstar LeBron James lands up with $1.3M in cash at an Akron couple’s doorstep for Christmas

In 2016, NBA superstar LeBron James gave an Akron couple the best Christmas gift they…