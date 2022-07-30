NBA superstar LeBron James lands up with $1.3M in cash at an Akron couple’s doorstep for Christmas

In 2016, NBA superstar LeBron James gave an Akron couple the best Christmas gift they could have asked for, delivering them $1.3M in cash.

Coming off probably the greatest Finals of all-time, LeBron James was back to being Ohio’s favorite son. The former Cavaliers superstar had ended Cleveland’s 52-year-old championship drought in the most iconic fashion, defeating the Golden State Warriors after being down 3-1.

At the time, Steve Kerr and his crew had the most successful season in NBA history, with a 73-9 record. Nonetheless, King James played the spoilsport for the Dub Nation at their home in Game Seven. Thus the Finals MVP could do whatever he wanted and whenever.

One such case was doing his best imitation of Santa Claus as he delivered an Akron couple named John and Angel their prize money of $1.3M in cash at their home. The couple in question were participants in a game show called The Wall, that had LBJ and Maverick Carter as executive producers.

James would personally deliver the jackpot of $1.3M to John and Angel, surprising them at their home, with the couple having a priceless reaction.

LeBron James played the perfect Santa Claus during the 2016 Christmas.

Well, having one of the greatest athletes in the world ring your doorbell with $1.3M in cash isn’t something most of us would imagine. However, this did come true for a couple residing in Akron, with NBA superstar LeBron James showing up at their home.

The eighteen-time All-Star had two bags filled with cash as he took a trip to John and Angel’s house in his swanky van. As James rang the doorbell, he would be welcomed with deafening shrieks. The ecstatic family couldn’t believe what they were witnessing.

However, the couple made sure to inform the four-time MVP of not being able to keep so much cash at home, who agreed to the same, having made arrangements.

It was nothing less than a surreal moment for the Akron couple, as it isn’t every day that a 6″9′ pro baller named LeBron James shows up at your house with $1.3M.

