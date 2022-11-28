“Draymond Green Was Supposed to Pop LeBron James’ Junk”: When Charles Barkley Went on a Hilarious Rant to Defend the Warriors Forward

Back in 2016, LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the biggest comeback in the history of Basketball. However, the turnaround series win for the eventual NBA champs started with a Draymond Green suspension.

In Game 4, as the Dubs were marching towards a 108-97 victory, their 6f 6” forward got into a tassel with Cavs’ forward James and got into a situation that saw him come out with a flagrant foul.

That would be his fourth cumulative fragrant of the postseason, and so by the rules, led to him missing Game 5.

And although this might or might have been the sole reason for the Cavaliers’ comeback, Sir Charles Barkley had some choice words for the King.

When Chuck supported Draymond Green for kicking LeBron James in the groin area

Charles Barkley has been one of the most flagrant analysts for the game of basketball over the years. And even though he is also well-known for his hatred for Akron’s legend, his rant against him did not seem too much.

“When a guy steps over you, you have a moral obligation to punch him in the balls. Because that’s really disrespectful to step over a guy. You’re supposed to pop him in his junk if he steps over you like that,” Barkley said, according to Bleacher Report.

Hilarious! And ballsy, you need to have the guts to say the King of the league and global superstar deserves to get hit on his junk. But who would dare to say it, if not Chuck? Maybe his partner in crime, Shaquille O’Neal. That’s it.

What could have transpired if referees didn’t call flagrant on Draymond Green?

Had referees seen it as Chuck did, Stephen Curry and Co. might have had five championships by now and LeBron would have had one less in his trophy cabinet.

Or maybe the Warriors would not have recruited Kevin Durant the next season if they had won the 2016 championship and James would rather win the next two.

So, nothing would be the same had Draymond not missed that game due to suspension. But now, as fans, we just about like every bit of how it all turned out. Don’t we?

