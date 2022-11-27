“LeBron James Kept Hitting 3s! What Were You Doing, Spurs?!” Skip Bayless Blames Spurs’ Defense for the King’s 39 Points, Pays Shocking Compliment

Nov 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

After having an awful start to their 2022-23 campaign, the Los Angeles Lakers have gained some momentum over the past few weeks. Thanks to monstrous performances by Anthony Davis, the Purple & Gold won 3 consecutive games.

Making his return to the lineup, LeBron James had a solid 21/8/5 outing against the Spurs on Friday. And tonight, Bron had the best performance of his 20th professional season, lighting the AT&T Center up on fire.

In the 143-138 high-scoring bout, ‘the King’ managed to record a season-high 39 points, along with 11 rebounds, while shooting the ball at an efficient 52.4/58.3/100 shooting split.

👑 @KingJames propelled the @Lakers to the win, dropping 23 points in the 2nd half on his way to a season-high 39 points! #LakeShow 🔥 39 PTS | 11 REB pic.twitter.com/Bl62cXJUa4 — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2022

Also Read: NBA Twitter Cannot Keep Calm as LeBron James-Russell Westbrook Showcase their Athletic Abilities in an Alley-Oop Play

Skip Bayless praises LeBron James, then predicts an awful shooting performance in the next game

Skip Bayless is a household name, mostly, for hating LBJ and all of his movements, on and off the court.

After tonight’s Spurs-Lakers clash, Bayless, unexpectedly, dished out praises towards the King for knocking down 7 three-pointers on 12 attempts. However, the 70-year-old critic further predicted that LeBron, who he referred to as “the NBA’s worst 3-pt shooter”, would have an awful shooting night in the next clash.

Skip tweeted:

LeBron (39), taking candy from babies tonight in San Antonio. 143-138. Once, the Spurs played defense. LeBron, by far the NBA’s worst 3-pt shooter, caught (a) hot streak (7-12). You know what that means: Next game he’ll go 1-10. Hurts (the) team jacking up so many threes.

LeBron (39), taking candy from babies tonight in San Antonio. 143-138. Once, the Spurs played defense. LeBron, by far the NBA’s worst 3-pt shooter, caught hot streak (7-12). You know what that means: Next game he’ll go 1-10. Hurts team jacking up so many threes. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 27, 2022

LeBron becomes the oldest player to record 35/10 on 7 threes

In Year 20, the 4-time MVP manages to break some or the other record every other game.

Tonight was no different.

LeBron was already the youngest player to put up 35+ points and 10+ rebounds on 7 three-pointers. After his sensational outing tonight, at age 37, James becomes the oldest player to put up 35/10 on 7 threes.

Oldest player to record 35/10 on 7 threes:

— LeBron James Youngest player to record 35/10 on 7 threes:

— LeBron James pic.twitter.com/JSxBgLauKB — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 27, 2022

With a healthy Bron joining the squad that contains an in-form AD, Lonnie Walker IV, Russell Westbrook, and Dennis Schroder, the Lakers are bound to rise up the standings in the coming weeks.

Also Read: NBA Twitter Reacts to Russell Westbrook BLEEDING After Bust Up With Zach Collins