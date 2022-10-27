LeBron James is 0-4 for the First Time in his Career – Is a Bigger comeback than the 2016 Finals Run Incoming? 

The Los Angeles Lakers succumbed to their 4th defeat in 4 games—it’s not looking good for LeBron James and co.

With the loss to the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James, for the first time since 2003, has lost the first four games of the season. The last three times he lost his first three games, he was out of playoff contention. This time he’s gone one step beyond.

One could argue the 3 games before today’s loss were anomalies. It was not that they were terrible; one-off nights by their big names made them lose steam. But in the fourth game, everyone started to see the pattern once again.

Playing decent, losing the 3rd quarter battle by epic proportions, and playing catch up in the 4th. This seemed to be the mantra for the Lakers last season, and it’s followed them into the 2022-23 season as well. The Lakers went all out to get Anthony Davis and LeBron James for one measly title.

Never a sustainable organization, the Lakers are seeing their chickens come home to roost. With no depth in their squad and no picks to leverage trades, the Lakers have only one option, and they’re failing miserably at it. Bring in Danny Ainge. Only he can bottle a tank.

LeBron has started 0-4 for the first time since his rookie year. pic.twitter.com/XGOAxjU2Er — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 27, 2022

LeBron James has been without a regular season win for almost 5 months – how long must he wait to see a W?

Things are not looking good for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. They have lost their opening 4 games of the season. Nothing seems to be working, and with Adam Silver suggesting relegation, the Lakers may not have it in them to make it back to the big leagues.

This particular bundle of teammates, or should we say “randomized atoms,” have nothing in common. Their build-up play is laborious and predictable, and their end product is downright hilarious.

Bron rightfully said that right now they cannot shoot a penny into the ocean, because these guys are embarrassing themselves. This is the same team that believed in having a mini-camp before the actual camp to get some cohesiveness going. What did they do? Drink Lobos all day?

Some fans still believe this team will win it all – let alone get to the playoffs

It’s time to wake up and smell the salts because this Lakers team is downright ugly. Stop being sanctimonious when the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are better at this stage of the season. What is the point of having the best defensive record when you cannot shoot a basketball?

That is the equivalent of saying Ben Simmons should be a Hall-of-Famer because he can defend from 1 to 5. What about his inability to put the ball into the net? The basic rule of “basket” ball? It’s not called “defend the ball”. How can any pragmatic Los Angeles Laker fan still believe that their team can win games?

I can’t believe I’m seeing people overreact to 1 bad game. We’re in a slump, I get it. However, to say this team isn’t a playoff contender is just ridiculous. To everyone who thinks this team won’t be playing in the NBA Finals, all I’m gonna say is don’t come to the parade. — Yb || Giannis (@AlphasOfAmerica) October 27, 2022

This Los Angeles team is playing like they own their picks. Someone inform Rob Pelinka that they’ve traded everything but the kitchen sink away. This team needs to win big or they’re going down. Kobe Bryant did not suffer his final years as a Laker to see you win one measly championship in the next 15 years.

We all know LeBron James lives for the drama, but what is he building up to? Are we about to witness one of the greatest turnarounds in the history of the sport? Or are the Lakers not frightening, they’re just shockingly bad.

