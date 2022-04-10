“Draymond Green was the only one who shook LeBron James’ hand after the 2016 Finals loss!”: NBA Twitter praises the Warriors’ star for his sportsman behaviour after blowing a 3-1 lead

Warriors’ Draymond Green gets some much-deserved love from NBA Twitter as a clip from the 2016 Finals resurfaces

Draymond Green is a fierce competitor. This is one statement you must have read countless times in articles about the Warriors’ star. The statement is not false but doesn’t show the complete truth as well.

While the image of Draymond Green is that of a tough guy, who is always ready to jump and fight for his teammates, he’s much more than that. Green is a leader, a teacher, a team player, but above all, he’s a sportsman. He has a mentality that promotes winning over everything, but at the same time, Green appreciates others for their greatness as well.

We saw an example of the same in the 2016 NBA Finals. After the Cavs successfully made a comeback after being down 3-1 in the Finals, Draymond was the only Warrior who went in the Cavs’ huddle to congratulate LeBron James.

After all 3 losses to GS.. lebron shook their hands and saluted. Shoutout Draymond the one star on the warriors man enough to shake that man’s hand after the 2016 loss. Makes sense he the only mf on GS that ain’t choke in game 7. Real onepic.twitter.com/2g2ljw7opP — James Edrick🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) April 9, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Draymond Green finding and congratulating LeBron James after the 2016 Finals

LeBron James and Draymond Green had a rough Finals series. Often James was Green’s primary defensive assignment, and that led to Green and James going at each other a lot. Things heated up in Game 4 of the Finals, earning them both technicals. This resulted in Green missing Game 5, and eventually, the Warriors losing the series.

Despite their differences, a clip shows how Green went inside the Cavs’ huddle to congratulate James for getting Cleveland their first NBA Championship. NBA Twitter reacted to the same.

Love him or hate him Draymond keeps it real. He talks a lot of trash but he’s real. Still cracks me up when he told Paul Pierce that they don’t love him like Kobe — 12 34 (@udont_no) April 9, 2022

Then went to go call KD 🤣 https://t.co/qnRj0sWBrP — . (@PicassoFa_) April 10, 2022

Curry literally stayed on the court and shook multiple cavs hands — Jamal Harris Jr. (@JamalHarrisjr) April 10, 2022

He’s probably the only Mf on that team who actually respects Lebron. They both got high praise for each other, and it’s nice too see https://t.co/YFzadnqomT — Jesus Elizalde🍺 (@elizalde408) April 10, 2022

Draymond Green stepped up while Steph and Klay had a bad shooting night at the worst possible time. — JB. (@jb_tiamson) April 9, 2022

Since then, things have changed between LBJ and Draymond, who are close buddies now. However, despite blowing a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, Green was a sportsman enough to stay and congratulate James. Goes to show how he’s a real one through and through.