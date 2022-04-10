Basketball

“Luka Doncic’s Tech rescinded for no cursing!? I’ll finally win some appeals”: Draymond Green is optimistic about his Technical Foul troubles in future

"Luka Doncic's Tech rescinded for no cursing!? I’ll finally win some appeals": Draymond Green is optimistic about his Technical Foul troubles in future
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“My biggest strength is how delusional I was at that point”: Damian Lillard reveals why he was unfazed about making it to the NBA despite playing for Weber State
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Luka Doncic's Tech rescinded for no cursing!? I’ll finally win some appeals": Draymond Green is optimistic about his Technical Foul troubles in future
“Luka Doncic’s Tech rescinded for no cursing!? I’ll finally win some appeals”: Draymond Green is optimistic about his Technical Foul troubles in future

Draymond Green comes off pretty happy about NBA deciding to rescind their suspension on Luka…