“Ja Morant isn’t the Most Improved Player, he’s an MVP candidate!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green talks up Jordan Poole for the MIP honors, gives his explanation for the same

Warriors’ Draymond Green talks about Jordan Poole and why he deserves the Most Improved Player honors over Ja Morant

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is coming to an end, with the teams playing their final games tomorrow. As the regular season is wrapping up, the discussion about the regular season awards has been going on in full swing.

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid are the Top 3 candidates for the MVP honors. As for the scoring title, Embiid has a huge advantage over the #2 placed Giannis. In the last DPOY ladder released by the NBA, Giannis was leading the charge, with Rudy Gobert following closely.

As for the Most Improved Player awards, there are varying opinions, but many rate Ja Morant at the #1 spot for the same.

However, Warriors star Draymond Green disagrees. He finds his teammate Jordan Poole as the best-suited candidate for the honors, and he explained why after the Dubs beat the Spurs.

“Ja Morant is an MVP candidate, Jordan Poole deserves MIP”: Draymond Green

After the win over the San Antonio Spurs tonight, Draymond Green spoke with the media, and made a case for his teammate Jordan Poole to win the MIP. According to him, the honors should go to someone who had a tremendous jump from the previous season. Many times, people consider who has had the best season, and not the improvement.

Both Ja Morant and Jordan Poole were drafted in 2019. While Ja was at the #2 spot, Poole was drafted #28 in the same. Ja Morant made an impact on the Grizzlies instantly, getting MVP considerations since his 2nd year in the league. In his 3rd campaign this year, he led the Grizzlies to the 2nd best record in the NBA.

On the other hand, Poole has slowly matured into the player he is today, and has grown leaps and bounds from the previous season. He rose up in Klay Thompson‘s absence, and is now doing the same with Stephen Curry out.

In my opinion, JP is the one guy who deserves the MIP honors the most.