“Draymond Green, you keep running from me!”: Skip Bayless calls out Warriors star yet again to discuss their issues ‘man to man’

Skip Bayless gets back at Draymond Green again after making sure the Warriors forward is trending on social media.

Draymond Green just cannot keep himself away from the news. The 6ft 6″ Warriors forward was in the news a couple of days back for his take on his Warriors defeating Michael Jordan‘s Bulls and destroying Karl Malone’s Jazz.

Now he is trending because of the strong rumours that the Golden State Warriors are not going to give him a maximum contract, which the 4x champion believes is due, and wants it this upcoming season.

There is no doubt that he deserves it. After being the third-best or arguably even second-best player of a dynasty he should have been getting paid thick already. It was time that he stood up for he deserved.

And while he is in that conundrum, one of his favourite friends in sports media wants him on his show. But it seems the Fox Sports analyst could not have chosen any better words for his invitation.

Skip Bayless challenges Draymond Green again to stop running and show up

Green and Bayless have gone back and forth publicly against each other since the Warriors star has brought up his “New Media” agenda and rubbed it on Skip’s face more than anyone else.

The veteran analyst even called the 2017 DPOY to his show or was open to being a guest on The Draymond Green Podcast on any given day. But Green rejected the invitation and not in a humble manner.

It seems that disrespect wasn’t enough for the former ESPN employee because he has sent yet another invite/challenge to Draymond through Twitter.

Hey, Draymond, now I know how you stay in such great offseason shape. You keep running from me! I’m still waiting to hear back. Your podcast or mine? Your call. We’ll discuss our issues, man to man, one on one. “New Media” vs Real Media. Please let me know when. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 29, 2022

This man is literally a genius clickbaiter. As soon as Green was trending on social media for a totally separate reason, Skip found and grabbed the opportunity to call him out again. I guess we would have to accept it. No one does it better than Skip Bayless.