Draymond Green’s Hornets Slander Earns Him Harsh Response from Miles Bridges

The Golden State Warriors recently made a major trade which saw Klay Thompson leaving the franchise after spending more than a decade in the Bay Area team. It could be the effect of that trade that prompted Draymond Green to talk about changing teams. Although Green has no intention of going to another team, if such a situation arises where he has to leave, the four-time NBA Champion has one demand.

During his appearance on Jeff Teague’s Club 520 Podcast, the Warriors star said that he would be willing to go anywhere as long as it’s not Charlotte. This led to Green receiving a harsh response from Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges.

Green has been with the GSW since he entered the league in 2012. So, it’s a bit difficult to picture him in any other jersey. However, we have recently seen some eyebrow-raising decisions made in the NBA. So, nothing is off the table.

Green recently stated on Teague’s podcast that if the Warriors wish to make a trade for him and send him to a “non-winning organization”, he would want to be in Detroit. Although he made his point loud and clear, Green had to take it a step further and name-drop the Hornets.

He said, “I tell you what though, I pray to God if they ever feel the need to get rid of me…at least send me somewhere. If they are going to send me to any non-winning organization, then send me to Detroit. I’d much rather it be to Detroit than Charlotte.”

For a Michigan boy, going to the Pistons won’t be the end of the world, regardless of how bad the Detroit franchise has been lately. However, Hornets forward Miles Bridges wasn’t going to let Green disrespect his city without consequences. So he gave the Dubs star the middle finger on X as a result .

It’s understandable why Green showed hesitation in joining a franchise that hasn’t won anything recently. He is currently a member of the team that has won four titles in the last nine years.

Even though they’re currently not at their peak and have lost a key player, they’re still the Warriors.

However, Green’s dig at Charlotte shouldn’t be a surprise to any fan of the franchise because the 34-year-old has been on the franchise hate train recently.

Draymond Green called the Wizards a ‘bum’ team

On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the four-time All-Star had Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as his guest. Green discussed every important chapter in KCP’s life, navigating through all the franchises he has played for in the league so far and the success he has had till now.

Green discussed everything but intentionally left out one team, the Washington Wizards. Before anyone could point it out, he addressed it with his reasoning for the same.

Green said, “It’s always interesting starting the season and seeing the bum teams at number 1 and number 2 in the conference and you know they are going to finish at 14.” In his opinion, the Wizards aren’t worth addressing because even when they start the season on the right foot, they end up at the bottom of the table by the end of it. Some people also saw Green trashing the Wizards as another shot at his former teammate, Jordan Poole.