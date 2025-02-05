Following LiAngelo Ball’s ‘Tweaker’ Success, Miles Bridges Uses ‘Neon’ to Diss Michael Jordan

LiAngelo Ball’s musical success seems to have motivated athletes to push their music careers further. Miles Bridges is the first in line to get on this music wave. The 26-year-old was recently on Neon’s stream where he premiered a snippet of his new song. Although it isn’t exactly a diss track, Bridges is seemingly taking shots at Michael Jordan on the song.

Advertisement

He chose to play a teaser of the song on Neon’s stream, just like how Gelo did with “Tweaker.” The major difference is that the former’s song was a fun vibe whereas Bridges seems to be pissed about some players in the NBA.

He opens the song with, “It’s a lot of NBA n****s I don’t like.” He follows it up with a shot at MJ by stating that he would put the late, great Kobe Bryant over the Bulls legend. “First of all, Kobe over Mike,” the song continues. The Hornets star revealed that he made that song two years ago, but hasn’t officially dropped it yet.

Miles Bridges drops a diss on NBA players he doesn’t like & says he has Kobe Bryant over Michael Jordan (former owner of the Charlotte Hornets) in a song he played on Neon’s stream “It’s a lot of NBA niggas i don’t like, first of all Kobe over Mike” 👀pic.twitter.com/pm12brsRjB — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 4, 2025

However, Bridges provided an update on the Jordan diss with a recent tweet. “That wasn’t me that said Kobe over Mike that was Skilla,” he wrote on X.

That wasn’t me that said Kobe over Mike that was Skilla — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) February 4, 2025

Whatever may be the case, Bridges has been out there as a rapper for a while.

He has two mixtapes and an EP on his discography. The MJ part of the song probably intrigued a lot of people. Jordan is the former majority owner of the Hornets, the franchise that Bridges has played for his entire career. So fans may speculate there might be something there.

When he was asked about his relationship with MJ on The Draymond Green Show in 2022, Bridges had only nice things to say. He said, “I got MJ’s number. I text him whenever we hit a rough patch and see what he’d do in a situation…It’s just nice having the GOAT just being there for you.”

We can only wonder what changed in the past two years.

Miles Bridges once put another player over Kobe Bryant

While on his song, Bridges claims that he has Kobe over MJ, on Club 520 Podcast, he claimed that he would pick Tracy McGrady over the Black Mamba. He said, “In my opinion, I think T-Mac is one of the GOATs.” He went as far as claiming that if McGrady didn’t get injured, he would’ve been the GOAT.

His reasoning behind the same was that he grew up watching T-Mac with his father. He was in awe of his athletic ability and how he used to dominate the game. He said, “When him and Kobe were going at it, bro, and before he got hurt…I damn near had him over Kobe for a minute.”

Bridges knows that pitting two of the all-time greats on the opening lines of his song would perk up some ears.