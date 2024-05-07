“Dressed Like a Villain Called the Time Waster”: Ben Simmons’ 2024 Met Gala Look Gets Him Roasted by NBA Twitter

After the departure of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, there weren’t many expectations from the Brooklyn Nets this year. However, the team did have flashes of potential throughout the season in players like Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges to name a few. Another All-Star who was expected to give it his all to the Nets franchise was Ben Simmons. But instead, Simmons barely played any games this season, leading to his recent appearance at the Met Gala to bring out the true emotions of fans on X.

The Ben Simmons-James Harden trade may have been one of the worst transactions in recent NBA history. While Harden did give the 76ers one decent year before leaving Philly, the same cannot be said for Simmons.

Recently, the Australian guard was spotted at the 2024 Met Gala. The theme for this year’s event was Garden of Time and Simmons did a great job dressing the part. But fans had some unresolved feelings about the former number-one pick and decided to go all out on Simmons.

A fan on X tweeted, “Ben Simmons is dressed like a villain called The Time Waster.”

Whereas another fan commented, “Wearing a clock when you ain’t clock no in game minutes this season is insane.”

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X.

Even Barstool Sports went hard on Simmons showing up for the Met Gala despite playing only 15 out of the 82 games during the regular season.

“Ben Simmons spent more time on the Met Gala red carpet than the court this year.”

While it may seem like just another dig at Simmons over his 2023-24 NBA season, a fan went as far as to actually break down the minutes he spent at the Gala as opposed to the minutes he spent on the floor this past season.

Ben Simmons played a total of 15 games this season, starting 12 of them. During his brief appearances for the Nets this season, Simmons’ season averages according to StatMuse were 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on a 57.1 true shooting percentage.

A former Rookie of the Year and a three-time All-Star, Simmons has yet to return to his prime self. But according to CBS Sports, a nerve impingement in his back has kept him off the floor for most of the season.

A majority of fans and analysts have already given up on Simmons and written him off. However, there are still a few who believe that the 6’10 Australian can indeed return to his glory days. Now, only time will tell if the Nets do end up getting what they had hoped for when they traded for Ben Simmons.