“Drives Me Insane”: Michael Jordan Revealed the Mind-Boggling Reason Behind Why He Routinely Terrified Teammates

Michael Jordan was something else during his NBA career. But then again, you already know that. He hasn’t been branded as the GOAT of the basketball world for nothing. That said, however, just how insane his mentality to make it happen was, hasn’t quite been understood by the NBA community at large. So, we decided to do something about it.

Now, most people on the face of the planet know of the Last Dance’s existence, whether they may have seen it or not. And of course, the show does have a few scenes dedicated to just how ‘killer’ his killer mentality really was. And we thought we’d highlight the one which really got into the nitty gritty of who this man really is. So, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Nobody more furious when they’re not winning, than Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan was a maniac. No, we don’t mean it as a joke, and no, we don’t mean it as some sort of insult either. The man was something that did not belong to this planet. And nobody knew that better than the unenviable souls that had to take the court with him… especially so during a slump. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below to find out what we’re here talking about here.

“It drives me insane when I don’t win.”

During this whole clip, you have players who were teammates of Michael Jordan, and of course, the man himself explaining just how terrifying he was. Of course, why he was that terrifying was explained fairly well too. However, overall, this only gets more insane the more you think about it.

Frankly, LeBron James may be a better player today, than anything Michael Jordan may have ever been. However, we also can’t imagine the man not only pulling off this behavior but also managing to maintain an air of leadership about him through it. It’s only proof that MJ was just that special.

Michael Jordan once also made a free throw with his eyes closed

There is no end to Michael Jordan’s competitive drive. Really, this man would do absolutely anything to convince opponents he was far superior to them. If you don’t believe us, just take a look below.

Not only did this man have the guts, the guile to do this, but he sank it comfortably. This man really was a different animal during his time in the NBA.