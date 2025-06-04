“How Much”: Shaquille O’Neal Wanted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Give Up Converse Allegiance For His Brand

In his quest to revive Reebok, Shaquille O’Neal wanted to make an immediate splash. The Hall of Famer believed he saw the perfect opportunity to catapult the brand back into relevancy with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Seeing how the Thunder star was on the rise, Diesel saw him as the perfect star to help revive Reebok with. On Power Moves With Shaquille O’Neal, we got an insight of how Shaq and his Reebok team tried to make a move to sign the 2025 MVP.

Believing SGA is someone who doesn’t get enough credit around the league, Shaq thought that the Thunder star would be intrigued by the idea of joining an underdog brand. But his advisor wasn’t so sure of the idea. He pointed out that it would take a massive pitch to sway the star guard, who is also already established with Converse.

The advisor explained that when players bounce around from brand to brand, it’s not a good look for them. Shaq wasn’t hearing it, though, and insisted that Reebok should go after SGA if Converse isn’t quick to re-sign him. Especially as a “small fish” without much to lose and plenty to gain, Shaq didn’t see the hurt in trying.

“Yeah, I think it’s tough because if we spend a big chunk early on one guy, then we’re kinda all eggs in one basket,” the advisor responded. “How much?” Shaq immediately fired back. “High seven figures, potentially eight,” he replied, prompting an understanding but overwhelmed look from the four-time champion.

“Obviously, you don’t miss an opportunity to someone that big, when the contract is up, potential MVP. You’re dumb if you don’t try,” Shaq’s advisor shared with the cameras. “But I don’t think even getting a player of that caliber is an overnight quick fix.”

Even this warning wasn’t enough for Shaq to back down from tracking down his big fish. He still desperately wanted to make a pitch to the talented guard. “I understand what you’re saying, but just make a play for [SGA],” the Lakers legend replied. “I think we need an All-Star. I think we need a superstar, and he’s the one.”

The former MVP believed that SGA was the key to kickstarting Reebok’s return to greatness. “If we can get him with us, I know what to do … to get that name back out there,” he continued. Even when considering the immense time and resources it would take to coax SGA into a deal with Reebok, Shaq believed it would all be worth it.

Ultimately, Shaq and his team struggled to connect with the three-time All-Star’s agent. Gilgeous-Alexander would go on to re-sign with Converse on a multi-year contract, solidifying his legacy with the brand. O’Neal may still want to star chase while rebuilding Reebok’s status, but he’ll have to look elsewhere.