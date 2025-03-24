Following Michael Jordan’s Near $41 Million Loss on Chicago Mansion, New Owner Suffers $80,000 Initial Setback on His ‘Exciting Plans’

NBA legend Michael Jordan is considered a winner regardless of his endeavors. He was the first basketball player to translate his talents to financial wealth, and in doing so, he became the first NBA athlete to reach billionaire status. Jordan has seen some tremendous wins, but he’s also had his fair share of financial strain, few worse than the huge loss he took on his Chicago mansion.

Advertisement

During Jordan’s golden years with the Bulls, he lived like a star, which was only fitting. In 1991, he finalized the purchase of his iconic 56,000-square-foot mansion in Highland Park, Illinois. There was nothing subtle about the luxurious house. The gates themselves announced its owner with a huge “23” in the design.

MJ’s house is quite beautiful with its 9 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a theatre, a trophy room, a gym, a putting room, and a resort-style pool, among more amazing amenities. Various renovations throughout the years put the value of the mansion at nearly $50 million.

Despite the lofty sum of money Jordan put into the home, he decided to part ways with the estate in 2012. He put the house on the market for $29 million, a big drop from the amount he had invested. However, the property remained on the market for 12 years. Jordan reduced the price multiple times, eventually selling for $9.5 million in 2024.

A real estate executive from Lincolnshire, John Cooper purchased the home from the Hall-of-Fame guard. Shortly after buying the house, he revealed that he had “exciting plans” for the place.

Cooper announced intentions to sell timeshares for the property. The agreement would allow buyers to access the property for one-week stays. He established that there would be a limited number of ownership shares available, with bids starting at $1 million, plus 2% of annual expenses.

The new owner of the mansion hasn’t revealed much more information regarding the status of the timeshares. However, in January he put that mansion up for rent at $230,000. He quickly drastically reduced the price by $80,000, dropping the asking price to $150,000.

Cooper continues his hunt for a tenant. It will be curious to see if he’s able to solve his tenant worries or if he’ll fall into the same fate Jordan had with the mansion.