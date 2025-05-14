“Killing the League”: Using ‘Luka Doncic’s Voice’, Kevin Garnett Explains Why Lakers Star Doesn’t Need to Change

Luka Doncic has constantly faced criticism for his conditioning. Many have ridiculed him for being overweight and not always looking like he’s in peak shape. The criticism got stronger after the Lakers crashed out of the playoffs in the first round. With Luka now sharing the floor with LeBron James, pressure is mounting on the franchise to deliver.

Advertisement

Even Lakers head coach JJ Redick recently raised eyebrows with his comment. Redick said, “I’ll start with the offseason and the work that’s required in an offseason to be in championship shape.”

While Redick didn’t name names, Kevin Garnett believes Luka might be the target. On a recent episode of KG Certified, Garnett addressed Redick’s remarks and subtly suggested they could be directed at the Slovenian star. But KG wasn’t here for the slander. In fact, he defended Luka while doing his best Luka mimicry.

“You want me to do a quadruple double, my friend…want me to come in here with a bunch of muscles? You see my guy in Denver? He has no muscles. You see what he’s doing? I’m killing the league. I am top five in the league,” KG said, mimicking Luka. It was funny, but also dead serious.

There’s no doubt that Luka is a top-five player in the league. Since the beginning, he has played the game a certain way and has the necessary skill and speed to back himself up. Last year, when he took the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, no one batted an eye at his fitness. The primary concern at the time was Luka’s defense.

However, now that he has lost a first-round series, after a good regular season, and having LeBron as his teammate, the conversation about his fitness is back on the table. Many believe that it was the same reason why he was traded by the Mavs. But there are examples, such as Jokic, who might not be in the expected shape, but is still ruling the league.

KG said, “I don’t think Luka is going to change. I think Luka is who he is. Luka came into the league, he doesn’t play fast or slow. He has great speed, it works, he knows what he’s doing.” Garnett said that Luka doesn’t need to play the Warriors’ brand of basketball as it’s not his natural game. Outside of that, he doesn’t need to change or worry about anything.