“Dwight Howard being a top 10 center of all time is good joke”: Shaquille O’Neal reignites feud with Lakers center yet again on Instagram

Shaquille O’Neal drops his list of top 10 centers of all time on Instagram and says that Dwight Howard being on that list would be ‘a good joke’.

Shaquille O’Neal is someone who’s more than likely to say what’s on his mind than to keep quiet and watch the show unfold. He’s had numerous feuds in the 30 or so years that he’s been associated with the NBA, with teammates and opponents alike. There’s one player however, who seems to get on his nerve more than anybody else in the NBA today: Dwight Howard.

Shaquille O’Neal regularly goes after modern day centers like Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony Towns but his disdain for Dwight Howard is on a whole other level compared to those All-Stars. Their feud began all the way back in ‘08 when Howard donned the Superman moniker during the Dunk Contest.

Also read: “Savannah isn’t too happy with my daily routine”: When LeBron James hilariously revealed that his wife wasn’t fond of his excessive workouts at age 35

This blatant larceny done by the Magic big man irked Shaq as he called him out for it on several occasions. Their beef wouldn’t end there as it would continue well into the 2020s.

Shaquille O’Neal is amused by Dwight Howard being considered for top 10 center of all time.

Shaquille O’Neal is known to indulge in a couple tier lists every now and then on Instagram, usually putting up graphics of a dream squad that would go 82-0. Early today however, the Lakers legend put up a list on top 10 centers of all time with him at the number 4 spot behind Kareem, Wilt, and Russell.

The top comments on the post however, were talking about how Dwight Howard should be on this list with the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon and Moses Malone. Shaq took less than 3 minutes to respond to these comments and said, “Ha, that’s a good one,” implying that Howard’s inclusion on this list is amusing to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Also read: “LeBron James is overrated, you can tell him I said that”: When DeShawn Stevenson took Soulja Boy’s help in his beef with the Lakers superstar in the 2008 NBA season

It was merely 10 months ago that Shaquille O’Neal took offense to Dwight celebrating the 2020 Lakers championship on Instagram live, saying that guys on the LA roster didn’t do anything and are rejoicing like they’re superstars who carried them to victory.

It’s safe to say that both the former Lakers and Magic big men have some unresolved issues that, for whatever reason, stem from an asinine reason such as the 2004 draftee wearing a Superman emblem on his chest.