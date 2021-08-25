“Savannah isn’t too happy with my daily routine”: When LeBron James hilariously revealed that his wife wasn’t fond of his excessive workouts at age 35

LeBron James let everybody know during his time in the Bubble that his wife, Savannah, isn’t all too happy with his workout routine at age 35.

LeBron James is one of the savviest athletes when it comes to investing the money you make, back into the craft that earned you that money in the first place. It was revealed a while back that the Lakers superstar puts in well over a million dollars into his body, whether it’s for cryo-therapy or state-of-the-art workout equipment.

The results are clearly showing when it comes to these investments of his as even at age 36, LeBron James is in the running for being the best player on the planet today. Guys who are ten years younger than him, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, are having to duke it out with someone who’s inching closer to their 40s to claim the title of ‘best in the world’.

James’s dedication to his daily regimen resulted in him winning his 4th championship at the age of 35 but on his way to this title, it seems as though Savannah wasn’t all the way on board.

Savannah was not all too happy with LeBron James working out as much as he was during the Bubble Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers made short work of the Houston Rockets in the second round of the Bubble Playoffs in 2020. After losing Game 1, they did exactly what they did to Portland in the first round, and won 4 straight games. En route to a Western Conference Finals berth, LeBron James had this to say:

“I can’t tell you the secrets to my workout because I’ll be giving my opponents tips and that is something I wouldn’t want to do. I’m working a lot on my fitness and my body, but if you ask my wife, she’ll say that she isn’t too happy with my daily routine here in the NBA bubble.”

Well it’s safe to say that being in the doghouse for a bit was worth it due to the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th title in league history while also furthering LeBron James’s case for being the greatest of all time.