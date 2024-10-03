mobile app bar

Dwight Howard Got Emotional Every Time He Got Blocked Says Josh Smith

Sameen Nawathe
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dwight Howard Got Emotional Every Time He Got Blocked Says Josh Smith

Dwight Howard and Josh Smith. Dwight Howard Got Emotional Every Time He Got Blocked Says Josh Smith

When people think of Dwight Howard, they think of the big man with 3 DPOYs and numerous poster dunks. However, when Josh Smith thinks of Howard, he sees a man he blocked multiple times. Despite the difference in position, Smith was a talented shot blocker and had multiple rejections against a ton of big men.

Appearing on the Knuckleheads podcast, Smith claimed the most memorable blocks in his career were on Yao Ming and Howard. Standing at 6’9, it’s understandable why he said blocking 7’6 Ming would be memorable. The height difference is massive after all. As for Howard, Smith claimed D-12 would “get in his feelings” after getting blocked.

Smith said “I used to like blocking Dwight. He used to get in his feelings about that. Because I’d block him, I’d say something to get up under his skin and he’d say ‘okay alright alright alright'”.

Smith’s blocks on Howard were no easy feat either. Most of these came when Dwight was at his physical peak with the Orlando Magic, and was playing some of the best basketball of his career. Smith, despite his size, seemed to always have Howard’s number on defense.

One of the more underrated aspects of Smith’s 13-year NBA career was his defensive versatility. At 6’9, he could easily out-muscle the smaller guards and guard them in the open court, but his strength and athletic ability allowed him to switch onto and help guard the bigger players as well. Finishing his career with 1714 blocks, he took pride in his defense.

Despite being a DPOY runner-up behind Howard, J-Smoove never made the All-Defensive first team. His highest position was second All-Defensive team in that same year. While he acknowledged the fact that Howard was a better defender, Smith still doesn’t understand how he never made the first team.

He went on to criticize the NBA’s voting policies, claiming that they’re not respecting the award enough. Using last year’s voting as an example, he claimed that Rudy Gobert did not do enough to warrant him winning the award, and claimed Victor Wembanyama deserved it instead.

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

    About the author

    Sameen Nawathe

    Sameen Nawathe

    Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches. Join him as he delves into the dynamic and captivating realm of the NBA.

    Read more from Sameen Nawathe

    Share this article