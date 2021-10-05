“Zion Williamson and Zach LaVine are better dunkers than actors”: NBA Twitter reacts as the two All-Stars star in the new hilarious Mountain Dew commercial

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson and Bulls’ Zach LaVine made an appearance on the newest Mountain Dew X NBA 2K22 commercial.

Zion Williamson and Zach LaVine are two of the brightest young talents in the league. Both the stars are coming off an incredible campaign. While the New Orleans Pelicans’ forward averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, the Bulls leader too had a career-best season putting 27.4 points, 5 rebounds and 4.9 assists and even won the gold medal for Team USA at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

With the way they explosively dunk the ball and put up points at will, both these highflyers are amongst the most popular players in the league. Credits to their popularity amongst the fans, these two All-Stars were recently starred in the newest Mountain Dew X NBA 2K22 commercial.

In the commercial, the two are seen chilling on a couch playing NBA 2K22. Both the stars were using their own players who kept bricking shots and turning the ball over. Williamson calls for a “Dew break” before their players start playing well in the game.

Here, have a look at the funny 30-second commercial.

NBA Twitter reacts to Zion Williamson and Zach LaVine starring in a commercial

As soon as the commercial went viral on social media, NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy. While some spoke about the two star’s acting inability, other’s took shots at the concept of the commercial in general.

Zion and Zach are definitely better dunkers than actors if I’m being honest… — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) October 5, 2021

Maybe zion should lay off the Mountain Dew and Doritos a little pic.twitter.com/rSyjsOFguj — MT PLUG (@mtplug_grinder) September 28, 2021

So… How come he took a chug and then put down a completely full bottle? — IcyDec (@icydec) September 28, 2021

Them fake ass PlayStation controllers😂 — Dëé Wøòds (@Woodz_306) September 28, 2021

Irrespective of what NBA Twitter thinks, it’s pretty great to see these two sensational athletes get the recognition they deserve.

Let’s hope Williamson and LaVine have pretty successful seasons this 2021-2022 campaign with their respective teams.