Aries Spears Brutally Roasts Kevin Durant’s Hairstyle Despite Admiring Rockets Star’s “I Don’t Give a F**k Attitude”

Kevin Durant has never been known to have an eccentric hairstyle. He’s kept it buzzed or short for the majority of his career. But in recent years, some fans have noticed a bald spot starting to form on the NBA star’s head. And while most commend him for embracing the look, some people still can’t help but poke fun.

Renowned comedian Aries Spears is known to push the boundaries with his comedy from time to time. He’s also been a massive fan of the NBA going back to the 1970s. Some of his favorite players include Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal. When it comes to the modern-day game, though, Spears has expressed distaste over common issues like load management.

However, Spears still keeps up with the NBA. And when he sat down with Vlad TV to discuss a litany of current-day topics about the league, he couldn’t help but make a joke about Durant, who will play for the Houston Rockets from the 2025/26 season onwards.

“Kevin Durant should have a barber that goes with him everywhere,” Spears joked. “His hair looks like a 15-year-old Zimbabwe schoolgirl’s.” It was a scalding hot roast of Durant’s hairstyle. Spears really didn’t hold back on sharing how he truly felt. But it got a good laugh out of the interviewer, who clearly didn’t expect the comment.

The interviewer then asked if Durant should just let it go bald. “Yeah, or get a good fade,” Spears responded. Furthermore, he discussed KD’s potential of getting a hair transplant, before shooting it down. “No, just go bald, don’t do that,” he added.

Since around 2020, fans have speculated about a possible bald spot forming on Durant’s head. He has never confirmed anything about hair loss, but he has mentioned that he brushes his hair and often responds to fan jokes on the topic with humor.

This carefree, indifferent attitude is part of what makes Durant so loved. “I think that’s one of the things people love about Kevin Durant. He’s got that ‘I don’t give a f**k’ attitude. Talks back to fans in the stands. He argues with people on Twitter,” Spears said.

The former Golden State Warriors forward has become especially known for responding to fans on X (formerly Twitter) in recent years. He has no problem sharing how he really feels about what others say about him. Honestly, if you gave him a platform, he’d probably take the time to roast Spears right back for what he said.

Then again, maybe Durant is a fan of the comedian and found the joke funny. Either way, what Spears said can’t be taken back. Hopefully, the future Hall of Famer didn’t take it the wrong way.