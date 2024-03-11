Jayson Tatum Injury Report: March 11th Availability Status on the Celtics Forward as They Face Off Against the Blazers

In their latest fixture, the Boston Celtics defeated the Phoenix Suns 117-107 to overcome a two-game losing streak. In the win against the Suns, Jayson Tatum erupted for 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists to continue his amazing season. However, in the last three games, he has shot below 40% from the field while committing a bunch of turnovers. One major reason for this downturn is his right ankle injury. So what is his status for the next game against the struggling Portland Trail Blazers?

According to the latest official injury report, Jayson Tatum has been listed as ‘Questionable’ due to a right ankle impingement. In a rather thick injury list, the Celtics’ core guards Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White are also ‘Questionable’. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis is ‘Out’ for yet another game. Deep reserve Svi Mykhailiuk is ‘Out’ while Drew Peterson and Jordan Walsh are on G-League commitments.

Therefore, it is clear that the Celtics can be severely short-handed against the Portland Trail Blazers. Considering the Trail Blazers have just 18 wins and 45 losses, the Celts can still pull off a win. Coming back to Tatum, he has missed just three games thus far this season, and the Celtics are 2-1 in those games. His availability is crucial for the team considering he is their offensive ace.

Is Jayson Tatum the best USA player?

Tatum has put up 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1 steals per game in 60 contests. He is shooting 47.3% from the floor while connecting on 3.1 three-pointers per game on 37.6% shooting from deep. This is the fourth straight season when the 26-year-old has collected 26 points or more but interestingly, it is a drop-off from last season, when he had 30.1 points per game.

While Tatum is number six in the Kia NBA MVP Ladder, his team has the best record with 49 wins and 14 losses. These incredible returns imply the importance of having Tatum who is one of the most well-rounded offensive players and tries his hardest on the defensive end.

His rebounding and passing are also a big factor that helps the Celtics maintain cohesion on both ends. Therefore, there is an argument that he is the best USA player in the league. Whether that’s not the case or not, he’d want to get his hands on the NBA championship.