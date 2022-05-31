“Dwight Howard kissed a referee on the forehead and got away with it!”: When the former Lakers superstar left a smooch to avoid foul trouble during a Hawks-Hornets game

Dwight Howard is a ferocious rebounder and rim protector. So what happens when he gets into foul trouble? He kisses the referee, of course!

Dwight Howard is one of the best rebounders the league has seen in its history. He is also a ridiculously good defender. However, to most of us, he is ‘Stuperman’. Shaquille O’Neal christened that name after he said Dwight cannot be taken seriously.

He is the face of ridicule and is often the butt of jokes. NBA legends might have equal amounts of respect and dislike for him. A very precarious position to be in.

By taking a look at his career you will see that this is not the first time he has been put in a precarious position. Dwight is known for being aggressive on the court and sometimes that can lead to foul trouble.

So, what does a three-time defensive player do to avoid foul trouble? Uhh, well, he goes on and kisses the referee on his forehead!

Dwight Howard goes ahead and kisses a referee on the forehead after his fifth personal foul!

In the Hawks-Hornets game on October 20th, 2017, Dwight Howard is grabbing tough rebounds and finishing lobs emphatically. He is a menace tonight.

He has grabbed tons of rebounds and points but his aggression has caught the eye of the refs who are now handing him fouls.

Late in the fourth quarter, Dwight goes in for a rebound, very aggressively. He instead misses out on it and the ref immediately blows his whistle.

It’s his fifth personal and he will be walking back to the bench. Dwight is not frustrated, nor does he look angry, instead he goes up to the referee and leaves a kiss on his forehead.

That is perhaps the strangest thing we have seen anyone do after receiving their fifth personal foul. He finished the night with 20 points and 15 rebounds, vintage.

All we can say is you do you, Dwight Howard, for us this is prime entertainment.

