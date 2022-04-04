“Shaquille O’Neal refuses to acknowledge Dwight Howard is a Hall-of-Famer”: The Diesel continues to throw shade on Lakers Big Man’s legacy

Shaquille O’Neal disrespects Dwight Howard yet again, wants him out for the Hall of Fame consideration in the future.

Dwight Howard might just be the most disrespected NBA superstar of all time. The 36-year-old big man from Atlanta has had his fair share of dominance in the league during his prime, but that wasn’t enough for him to be included in the NBA’s Top-75 players of all time.

And if that didn’t suffice his haters, they even question him on being the First Ballot Hall of Famer when the dust settles. He dominated the league for at the very least 4 to 5 years during the presence of prime Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh, Dirk Nowitzki, and many other superstars, forwards, and centers in the league’s best 75 players of all time.

But still, people are always ready to tarnish the legacy of the former Orlando Magic Center whenever they get the chance. And at the top of that list comes Shaquille O’Neal, who has been a #1 Howard hater since the day the latter “stole” his Superman status.

Shaquille O’Neal questions Dwight Howard’s consideration as a future First Ballot Hall of Famer

After the Nuggets defeated the Lakers 129-118 on Sunday to hand them their 6th straight victory and snatched their chances of making it to the Play-ins, “Big Aristotle” went ballistic on his TNT show.

While repetitively insisting on his take that the Lakers are having 3 future Hall of Famers indicating towards LeBron James, AD, and Russell Westbrook, Shaq was checked by all of his colleagues including D Wade and Jamal Crawford that it should be 5, not 3.

O’Neal not only disrespects Dwight but also did wrong by Melo not counting him initially in future HOFs. But him going on further ahead with Dwight’s disrespect clearly showed his hate towards the 8-time All-Star.

Is Shaq right about Dwight? NO.

There’s no denying the fact that Howard’s career had steep highs and lows for a player who dominated the league as he did for a significantly long period of time. However, Shaq criticizing him despite being such an underachiever himself is just unacceptable.

While that itself is a massive disrespect by a nobody for a 4-time champ and 3x Finals MVP, even according to the late Kobe Bryant, another Dwight Howard hater, Shaq achieved far less than he actually should have given the size and athleticism he had. The 7’1 giant never led the league in rebounding or blocks, while a 6’10 Howard did it a combined 7-times.

O’Neal never paid much attention to his defensive abilities as he did to his scoring skills, which could have won him and his teams a lot more laurels. He never even made it to the All-Defensive First Team let alone DPOYs in his 19-year NBA career.

Now we can understand why he doesn’t get the fact that whether he can swallow it or not a 3x Defensive Player of the Year and an NBA champion with the Lakers, Dwight Howard would be a First Ballot Hall of Famer.

