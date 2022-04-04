Basketball

“Shaquille O’Neal refuses to acknowledge Dwight Howard is a Hall-of-Famer”: The Diesel continues to throw shade on Lakers Big Man’s legacy

"Shaquille O’Neal refuses to acknowledge Dwight Howard is a Hall-of-Famer": The Diesel continues to throw shade on Lakers Big Man's legacy
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“We deserved to win, that game was taken from us”: Cavaliers HC, JB Bickerstaff, goes off on Joel Embiid and James Harden’s continued free throw disparity
Next Article
"Well bowled Bumrah": Nic Maddinson emulates Jasprit Bumrah's action in Sheffield Shield final
NBA Latest Post
“Larry Bird heard me apologize for 34 seconds, said ‘OK’, and walked away”: Skip Bayless details having to say sorry to the Celtics legend for not believing in him
“Larry Bird heard me apologize for 34 seconds, said ‘OK’, and walked away”: Skip Bayless details having to say sorry to the Celtics legend for not believing in him

Larry Bird, according to Skip Bayless, did not care about the fact that he was…