Dwight Howard Pens Heartfelt Note for ‘Fighter’ Derrick Rose Upon Retirement Announcement

On Thursday, Derrick Rose announced he was retiring from the NBA after 15 seasons in the league. The announcement comes two days after the Grizzlies waived the veteran guard, suggesting he had communicated to the team that he planned on hanging his boots. Tributes poured in on social media for the three-time All-Star, including from Dwight Howard, who penned a heartfelt message for the guard.

Advertisement

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year congratulated Rose on his stellar career and lauded him for staying determined despite his battles with injuries. He wrote,

“Congrats on an Amazing Career Rose [muscle emoji] people don’t realize the average career of an NBA player is 4.5 years so for you to play 16 seasons despite what you went through with injuries shows how much of a fighter you were !… We had some of the funniest moments, commercials, and tours in the NBA [laughing emoji] enjoy retirement brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward)

Howard accompanied his heartfelt message with a collage of photos and videos. The first image was a picture of the two together, with Rose going up for a layup and the former Magic man jumping to block the shot.

The second was a video where Howard showcased how he trolled the guard with a simple trick. Ahead of Rose’s first All-Star game, the center knocked on the point guard’s door and scurried away before recording his confused reaction.

Along with these, there were other photos and videos, including a commercial for Adidas that they were both a part of. The clip that stands out the most is the infamous 2012 All-Star Game introduction clip.

In it, the Eastern Conference starters, including Howard, can be seen dancing on stage. However, Rose is seen carrying nothing more than a deadpan expression, creating a hilarious juxtaposition.

Howard posted the same message on X as well but added a line inviting him to play in Taiwan’s T1 League, writing,

“If you ever miss the court let me know come play in my league for a game or 2”

Rose likely won’t take up the offer but will appreciate the gesture.