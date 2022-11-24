Dwight Howard, Who Once Conspired to Beat Up 7FT 1” Shaquille O’Neal, Dragged ‘Superman’s’ Name From Taiwan

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most interesting personalities the NBA has ever seen. The man is knowledgeable, caring, hilarious, and more.

While he does have many good traits, one of his more questionable ones is his bluntness. Shaq calls it as it is, something that more often than not lands him in trouble.

Just ask Dwight Howard, who has butted heads with Diesel on numerous occasions. Most recently regarding the former’s decision to play basketball in Taiwan.

Dwight Howard is furious with Shaquille O’Neal for hating on Taiwanese basketball

Earlier this month, former three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard signed with the Taiwanese basketball team, the Taoyuan Leopards. A decision that raised a lot of eyebrows.

Especially from one of Howard’s long-time critics, Shaquille O’Neal. The Big Aristotle had some choice words for the T1 League, referring to it as the “Lifetime Fitness League”. This set Dwight off, who slammed Shaq for hating on Taiwanese basketball.

“Stop hating basketball in Taiwan. And I’m playing at the Lifetime Fitness League. Do not disrespect my teammates and this league and these people in Taiwan like that. That is highly disrespectful and that is hating and you’re too old to be hating. You’re too big to be hating. You’re supposed to be Superman, the original Superman, Shaquille O’Neal. The original Superman is hating? The OG Superman is hating?”

Howard makes a lot of sense here. There was no need for Shaq to diss the league. But, then again, this is coming from the man who threatened to beat him up.

Dwight Howard and Javale McGee once planned on beating up Shaq

Shaq is known for being a very critical player. Especially when said player happens to be a big man. As such, Diesel would pick on both Dwight Howard and Javale McGee. To the point where enough was enough and both men created a plan to beat up the five-time NBA Champion.

An interesting plan from Howard. However, he changed his mind. After all, even if it’s two-on-one, history shows that O’Neal is more likely to prevail.

