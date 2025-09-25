Dwyane Wade Addresses Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson’s Public Relationship

Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson made it clear that they’re romantically linked and are dating. One of the ‘IT’ couples of the sporting world, it’s beautiful see the two show out and support one another at each other’s career junctions. Dwyane Wade sees a great deal of beauty in their relationship as well as he only had praise for the couple on his podcast.

The two were first linked together during the 2024 Paris Olympics. They came to watch each other’s games and were seemingly in high spirits when together. Bam then tweeted out “U’Animous” after Wilson broke the WNBA’s single-season scoring record in September 2024.

“What a blessing to have those most special to me courtside today, especially my favorite Olympian from out of town,” said A’ja about Bam when he sat courtside at her Gamecocks jersey retirement earlier this year.

The A’ja and Bam hard launch pic.twitter.com/TxbprZ2GV3 — Drea Pappageorgas (@49ersDrea) February 2, 2025

So yes. The two are official and no one’s happier to see this than Heat legend, Dwyane Wade. “It’s beautiful man. On both their ends,” said Wade. “Neither one of them is trying to steal from the other’s light. It’s a hooper’s dream story. There are movies made from this.”

As a hooper, wanting your partner to also be a hooper is probably top-5 in requirements. Probably. And for the two to have found each other at the height of their careers is quite remarkable.

Wade’s love for the two doesn’t stop at their relationship. He adores both of them individually as well. Most recently, he went off on how good Wilson is, even making a fairly controversial claim. Well, controversial in some people’s eyes.

“There are a few. A’ja Wilson can beat a couple. She is smart. One thing about a lot of basketball players is they are not smart,” said Wade on her ability to actually beat a couple NBA pros.

As for Bam, their Heat ties run deep, as expected. After Jimmy Butler’s exit from the Heat, he sang Adebayo’s praise. “I think Bam emerged as a leader. I think Bam is now the leader of the Miami Heat.”

Of course, it’s a two-way street of adoration and respect. Both Bam and A’ja showed up to Wade’s Heat statue unveiling last year and embraced the 3x champ. All in all, it’s a ton of wholesome vibes being spread.