“That Picture Ain’t Going Nowhere”: Draymond Green Has Some Advice for Austin Reaves After Embarrassing Poster

The Dunk Contest during the NBA‘s All-Star Weekend may be losing its charm but if yesterday proved anything, it was that the league still has some amazing high-flyers. The fans witnessed two of the nastiest posters of the season in one day. Golden State Warriors power forward – Draymond Green, couldn’t help talking about them during ‘The Draymond Green Show‘ and shared some wisdom with one of the victims – Austin Reaves.

The Los Angeles Lakers faced the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night and put together a complete performance for a comfortable win. However, Atlanta Hawks’ player – Jalen Johnson, stole the attention for his poster dunk on Austin Reaves. He started the game with a bang when he came down the floor in transition and jumped over Reaves who was trying to draw a charge.

Draymond mentioned the dunk on his podcast and said, “Jalen Johnson pretty much jumped over Austin Reaves. The poster, if you go look at the NBA’s Instagram account, the poster is crazy because Austin Reaves’s face is coming in the man’s crotch area. And, that picture ain’t going nowhere. It’s there and it’s stuck.”

Green had to control his laughter while talking about the dunk and even mentioned that he is not going to make fun of Reaves because as an active player, it could happen to him too.

The four-time champion followed his reaction to the dunk with some advice for the young Lakers’ guard. He mentioned that players need to learn ‘rule of verticality’ to avoid such situations.

“You better know, some guys, you better learn the ‘Rule of Verticality’. Because even if you jump, at least your head isn’t stuck in the position in the poster, where it’s at now. You jump and go vertical, and he still dunk on you like that. Your head position is different. And, it all looks different.”

The NBA 2017 DOPY has made it to the All-NBA team 8 times and is one of the greatest defenders active. So, if he gives some advice like this, the upcoming stars should listen to him.

Anthony Edwards poster on John Collins

Even though the Jalen Johnson dunk on Austin Reaves was impressive, it wasn’t the best dunk of the night. The dunk by Minnesota Timberwolves guard – Anthony Edwards, on Utah Jazz’s John Collins trumps the above dunk and could be named the ‘Dunk of the Season’. Edwards, who has recently made a habit of embarrassing his opponents, caught another body on Monday night and left the crowd stunned.

Edwards, with no regard for human life, put Collins in the basket by throwing down an explosive slam during the game. The impact of the dunk was so high that he dislocated his finger.

After the game, when the player was asked about the dunk, he named it the most impressive dunk of his career. And, it might as well be. He brought the whole arena down with that slam and even had Collins leave the game with a concussion. All in all, it was an exciting night for the fans who love nothing more than slam dunks in the game.