LeBron James’ Best Friend, Carmelo Anthony put his $124 million Knicks Contract to use and Purchased a $565,000 Watch

NBA’s most prestigious watch collector is none other than Knicks legend, Carmelo Anthony. The MSG’s most magnificent scorer has some of the most sought-after watches in the NBA and the world.

There is a staggering difference when it comes to watch collectors in the NBA and Carmelo Anthony. Throughout his career, he is seen as a visionary. There is an almost methodical approach to his collection and you can find timepieces from all over the world.

What’s more, he doesn’t just go after big-name brands. And while his collection has every conceivable watchmaker you can imagine, there is a refinement and uniqueness to it.

So naturally, when he was in the New York Knicks and after signing a huge $124 million contract, he would show off his watches.

Carmelo Anthony Shows off a $565,000 watch with all eyes on him

Carmelo Anthony’s watch was shown off on Instagram, and it caught all the attention. Including those of keen horologists. This is the timepiece in question.

It looks marvelous. What is this watch and how much does it cost? The timepiece is a Greubel Forsey GMT Black, which retailed for a cool $565,000.

Of course, half a million dollars is not a big deal for someone whose fortune is well into the 9 figures. And for a connoisseur like Carmelo, there is no doubt he enjoyed this.

How Carmelo and LeBron James are “watch” brothers

It is no secret that LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are tight, very tight. And among other interests and hobbies that include, investments, wine, and trips to islands, they love watches.

LeBron James has often been spotted wearing various Audemars Piguet’s and the brand also released a special edition watch commemorating the Lakers superstar.

And while LeBron may not possess the refinement of his former teammate, he is learning. And as for Carmelo, his watch collection is growing larger by the minute!

