Basketball

Allen Iverson, who is to receive a $32 million pay day, nearly didn’t make the NBA because if a prison sentencing

Allen Iverson, who is to receive a $32 million pay day, nearly didn’t make the NBA because if a prison sentencing
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
Russell Wilson's Tom Brady like approach costs him $1 million a year and Ciara Wilson fully supports him
Next Article
When Lewis Hamilton wanted to take $45 Million worth Kendall Jenner out on a proper date
NBA Latest Post
Allen Iverson, who is to receive a $32 million pay day, nearly didn’t make the NBA because if a prison sentencing
Allen Iverson, who is to receive a $32 million pay day, nearly didn’t make the NBA because if a prison sentencing

Allen Iverson was ‘The Answer’ that the NBA needed. However, he nearly didn’t make it…