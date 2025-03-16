Dwyane Wade Admitted He ‘Cried The Most’ In His 16 Year Career Following His Final NBA Game

Apr 10, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) signals to the crowd after scoring in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images.

Retirement is one of the toughest chapters in an athlete’s life. After all the accomplishments, success, and fame, the moment the final buzzer goes off, the weight of reality sets in. The routine one has followed all their life fades away, and the cheers become a thing of the past. For Dwyane Wade, bidding farewell to the game was the toughest thing to do.

During a conversation with REVOLVE in October 2024, Wade was asked, “What would you consider the most emotional moment of your career?” Wade had a 16-year-long career in the NBA. In that time, he had several setbacks, major losses, injuries, and more.

He still remembers some of those moments vividly. He said, “A lot of emotional moments. Obviously, losing two finals is emotional. Getting injuries, three knee surgeries, shoulder surgery, that’s emotional.” But none of it compares to the emotions he felt upon playing his final game in the league.

“Probably the moment where I cried the most was my very last game. Waking up the next day after my very last game and realizing that the thing that…I’ve committed my life to…that it was going to be no more,” Wade revealed. Feeling the kind of emptiness that only athletes can understand at age 37 was one of the toughest moments of DWade’s life.

However, he didn’t let his emotions affect his output on the final outing. Wade played his last game against the Brooklyn Nets and walked out with a triple-double. The Hall of Famer dropped 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, shooting 10 of 28 from the field.

What’s Dwyane Wade been up to since retirement?

It’s been over six years since Wade retired from the game.

Most athletes struggle to get a grip on life as their decades-long routines suddenly don’t apply to their lives anymore. However, there are a select few who go on to do better things in life post-retirement. Be it Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan’s business ventures or the late, great Kobe Bryant’s creative pursuits, there are so many examples.

Wade is one such example of an athlete doing great things post-retirement.

During a recent appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, he said, “My daughter is six years old, so the last six years has been being a father. My wife and I have gotten a little closer in the last six years. So, I’ve been trying to be a better husband.”

The three-time NBA Champion is also focusing on making smart investments and growing his businesses so he can continue to provide for his family.