Dwyane Wade’s Mother Jolinda’s Spiritual Awakening Helped Her Beat Addiction and Homelessness

On the outside, people view Dwyane Wade as an extraordinary businessman along with being one of the greatest NBA players ever. But even he keeps himself well put together, Wade has had to endure countless tribulations, like his mother’s addiction to drugs. Thankfully, she has overcome that stage of her life and is far removed from it. However, turning the page to begin a new chapter was never easy.

Wade grew up in the tough suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. Here he quickly learned struggle as his parents would divorce, while he was just four months old. His mother, Jolinda, received custody of Wade and his sister Tragil, but was being haunted by her own demons while being a single parent.

Jolinda had developed addictions to alcohol, cocaine and heroin, which had a direct impact on Dwyane and Tragil’s upbringing. She would find herself constantly in and out of jail for committing different crimes.

It wasn’t easy for Dwyane to endure these living conditions, but he didn’t let that prevent him from chasing his basketball dreams. He went on to trump all odds en route to an extremely successful NBA career. Watching her son’s resilience sparked a change deep within Jolinda. She remembers the exact moment when she decided to change her life for the better.

“[Dwyane] wanted me to come to Miami for dinner,” Jolinda said on The Check In. “They were getting to present your wine at this particular function. I remember sitting at the table, and you said out of nowhere, ‘Hey ma, you ready?'”

Wade’s words caught his mother completely off guard. She didn’t know what he meant at first. After a second thought, Jolinda knew exactly what he was referring to. She was contemplating for some time, whether to make the change to move from Chicago. However, she couldn’t bring herself to leave the city where she spent her entire life.

At this point, Jolinda had recovered from homelessness and overcome her drug addiction. But those memories from her past would continue to surround her for as long as she stayed in the same environment. She even knew deep down that change was necessary for growth.

“I had already felt that the spirit of the Lord was getting ready to change my destination. It had been on me for about a year [to make the jump],” Jolinda revealed.

After her son asked her that question, Jolinda knew the time to move was now. That encounter took place in 2020 and she hasn’t looked back ever since. She currently lives in California, close to Dwyane and his family. All that’s left for Jolinda to do is enjoy life as much as she can, while continuing to help others by sharing her story.